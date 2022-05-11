'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba'
Football powerhouse Ria Ledwaba did not, as she had planned, announce nominations for the presidency of the SA Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday.
Safa earlier warned candidates to avoid canvassing prior to independent approval of their campaigns.
Safa members have nominated Ledwaba along with former vice-president Nomsa Mahlangu and Safa Tshwane president Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng to run against current president Danny Jordaan.
Rumours are swirling that the governance committee may disqualify the threesome.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom (scroll up to listen).
Ria Ledwaba consulted her lawyers… she decided to play it safe, and not speak at the event… They went ahead with the launch…Marc Strydom, soccer writer - Sunday Times
Prominent figures are backing Ria… it turned out to be a PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead… It backfired…Marc Strydom, soccer writer - Sunday Times
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba'
