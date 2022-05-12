Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
NPA in court in a bid to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 11th of May 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has appeared in court and his case has been postponed to June 9 after the state requested time for further investigation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Analysis: Eskom Lodshedding Stage 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:27
ANC Gauteng Elective Conference will not be convening this weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 12:37
Court hands own judgement on Divorce law.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger, Divorce and criminal attorney.
Today at 12:41
SAMA accuses government of failing to hire and train doctors or nurses and other healthcare professionals.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 12:45
Mining Indabda Wrap- Experts make a call for small scale and artisinal mining to b formalised.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2022 9:21 AM
'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must n... 12 May 2022 8:11 AM
Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges' The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supe... 12 May 2022 7:58 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees The note also stated that although the service has over 222 million subscribers, 100 million of them access the app through someon... 12 May 2022 6:19 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
View all Business
Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the... 12 May 2022 11:42 AM
WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2022 8:54 AM
International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and ol... 12 May 2022 6:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend

12 May 2022 11:42 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Theatre
David Kau
Blacks Only Comedy Show
arts and culture
Joburg City Guide

All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the city guide:

JOHANNESBURG - All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the city guide:

Bodyland – A Site for Contemplation at The University of Johannesburg Art Gallery

UJ Art Gallery presents an exciting display of work, Bodyland – A site for Contemplation.

Curated by Anelisa Mangcu, the exhibition is a result of artist residency by Athi-Patra Ruga which happened across 14 days during late 24 October to 7 November 2020.

It features the work of eight young artists from the Eastern Cape.

Artists engage with a range of topics, centered on the location of residency on history and natural resources and the politics of the body and land.

Find the exhibition at the University of Johannesburg Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park. The gallery is open from 7 May to 3 June 2022.

Leano Stage - Shane Cooper and Mabuta

Shane Cooper & MABUTA present a sonic portrait of Africa at the Leano Stage Theatre, with Cooper on the Bass, Bokani Dyer on keyboards, Sisonke Xonti dominating the saxophone and Jonno Sweetman on the drums.

The performance is described an uncannily personal journey through the palpable colours, energies, and smells of the continent, which you will feel in your skin, bones and in the soles of your feet,.

The musical journal of Africa moves through Mali, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the many sounds that make up their native South Africa.

Starting at 8pm on 13 May 2022 at the Leano Stage on 81 De Korte St, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, tickets go for R300 per person.

Give back to South African music and book your spot on Quicket.

Jozi Studio Art Tour by Micro-adventure Tours

Discover Johannesburg’s incredible talent and join this new studio art tour showcasing Jozi CBD's arts excellence.

The guided tour, which happens every Sunday, spotlights artists at their workspace.

The tour starts at the Living Artist Emporium and ends at @august_house76 with a light lunch at Victoria Yards.

The tour costs between R500 and R600 depending on if you bring your own bike and helmet.

Visit Microadventures for more information.

First annual Centurion Queer Festival 2022

The Centurion Theatre invites South Africa's beloved LGBTQIA+ community members, friends, family, allies and anyone excited to celebrate diversity to the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.

The event aims to spotlight a proud and colourful part of the arts industry - the queer community.

Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre, says the festival will be a pure showcase of queer talent, excellence and entertainment.

The four-day event will run from 11 to 14 May 2022 at the Centurion Theatre.

Seven queer artists will be performing in four unforgettably entertaining productions.

The festival will headline acts from Betty Bangles, Riri Rouge, Armand Joubert and former Idols contestant Shenay O'Brien.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the full Queer Fest pass is R550 or R160 a ticket per show.

Tickets can be bought on the Centurion Theatre website, Quicket or at the door.

Zoë _and the Gnomes _at The National Children's Theatre

In this adventure, Zoë and her owner Emma find themselves going on a thrilling journey with Zoë’s friends, the gnomes! They agree to help them out in finding the best mushroom yet for the upcoming big event, the Winter Festival but chaos ensues and nothing seems to go their way.

Located on 3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, find out if best friends Zoë and Emma restore order to the world of gnomes.

Doors open an hour before show. The play has been on since 8 May and runs until 22 May between 10:30am and 11:30am.

Book your seat starting at R100 here.

Johannesburg Bach Choir @ St Francis

Join the Johannesburg Bach Choir for its first post COVID-19 pandemic performance.

Listen to some well-loved choral music, including Handel's famous Hallelujah Chorus.

The concert forms part of the St Francis Music Festival, presented by Tim Roberts and Apple Green Music.

The concert takes place on 15 May, at 2.30 pm at St Francis Church, 46 Tyrone Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg.

Go to the choir's website for booking details.

Blacks Only Comedy Weekend at Emperor's Palace with David Kau

Seasoned award-winning comedian, David Kau, presents his 18th Blacks Only Comedy Show this weekend.

You'll be in for two nights of belly-aching laughter and giggles at the Centre Court at Emperors Palace and on Sunday diffuse the weekend away with a Super Sunday Chill Out at the Red Shed at Emperors Palace in May 2022.

Other comedic acts to expect are Suhayl Essa, Siya Seya, Dillan Oliphant, Tats Nkonzo, Sifiso Nene & Khanyisa Bunu.

Book your tickets at Computicket from R350 to R1,800 for VIP seats.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend




If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral

12 May 2022 8:54 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show

12 May 2022 6:17 AM

The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and old, to celebrate International Museum Month on 28 May.

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

11 May 2022 10:07 PM

Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.

'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

11 May 2022 8:29 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral

11 May 2022 9:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral

11 May 2022 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast

11 May 2022 8:39 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.

Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt

10 May 2022 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane

Politics

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

Business Lifestyle Opinion

Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'

Local

[WATCH] Buckets used to fill empty fire truck due to ongoing Koster water crisis

12 May 2022 11:47 AM

Cabinet welcomes arrests made in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder

12 May 2022 11:21 AM

With budget cuts looming, Hospersa calls for better appreciation of nurses

12 May 2022 11:16 AM

