Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend





JOHANNESBURG - All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the city guide:

Bodyland – A Site for Contemplation at The University of Johannesburg Art Gallery

UJ Art Gallery presents an exciting display of work, Bodyland – A site for Contemplation.

Curated by Anelisa Mangcu, the exhibition is a result of artist residency by Athi-Patra Ruga which happened across 14 days during late 24 October to 7 November 2020.

It features the work of eight young artists from the Eastern Cape.

Artists engage with a range of topics, centered on the location of residency on history and natural resources and the politics of the body and land.

Find the exhibition at the University of Johannesburg Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park. The gallery is open from 7 May to 3 June 2022.

Leano Stage - Shane Cooper and Mabuta

Shane Cooper & MABUTA present a sonic portrait of Africa at the Leano Stage Theatre, with Cooper on the Bass, Bokani Dyer on keyboards, Sisonke Xonti dominating the saxophone and Jonno Sweetman on the drums.

The performance is described an uncannily personal journey through the palpable colours, energies, and smells of the continent, which you will feel in your skin, bones and in the soles of your feet,.

The musical journal of Africa moves through Mali, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the many sounds that make up their native South Africa.

Starting at 8pm on 13 May 2022 at the Leano Stage on 81 De Korte St, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, tickets go for R300 per person.

Give back to South African music and book your spot on Quicket.

Jozi Studio Art Tour by Micro-adventure Tours

J O Z I - G R A F F I T I - C Y C L E - T O U R



Dope FriYay afternoon cycling for Graffiti in Jozi with a Graffiti Artist @soberstudio_ from Germany with his friends!



It was an eye opener for them and they appreciated the MASSIVE and DOPE Graff that Jozi has.

Discover Johannesburg’s incredible talent and join this new studio art tour showcasing Jozi CBD's arts excellence.

The guided tour, which happens every Sunday, spotlights artists at their workspace.

The tour starts at the Living Artist Emporium and ends at @august_house76 with a light lunch at Victoria Yards.

The tour costs between R500 and R600 depending on if you bring your own bike and helmet.

Visit Microadventures for more information.

First annual Centurion Queer Festival 2022

The Centurion Theatre invites South Africa's beloved LGBTQIA+ community members, friends, family, allies and anyone excited to celebrate diversity to the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.

The event aims to spotlight a proud and colourful part of the arts industry - the queer community.

Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre, says the festival will be a pure showcase of queer talent, excellence and entertainment.

The four-day event will run from 11 to 14 May 2022 at the Centurion Theatre.

Seven queer artists will be performing in four unforgettably entertaining productions.

The festival will headline acts from Betty Bangles, Riri Rouge, Armand Joubert and former Idols contestant Shenay O'Brien.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the full Queer Fest pass is R550 or R160 a ticket per show.

Tickets can be bought on the Centurion Theatre website, Quicket or at the door.

Zoë _and the Gnomes _at The National Children's Theatre

In this adventure, Zoë and her owner Emma find themselves going on a thrilling journey with Zoë’s friends, the gnomes! They agree to help them out in finding the best mushroom yet for the upcoming big event, the Winter Festival but chaos ensues and nothing seems to go their way.

Located on 3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg, find out if best friends Zoë and Emma restore order to the world of gnomes.

Doors open an hour before show. The play has been on since 8 May and runs until 22 May between 10:30am and 11:30am.

Book your seat starting at R100 here.

Johannesburg Bach Choir @ St Francis

Join the Johannesburg Bach Choir for its first post COVID-19 pandemic performance.

Listen to some well-loved choral music, including Handel's famous Hallelujah Chorus.

The concert forms part of the St Francis Music Festival, presented by Tim Roberts and Apple Green Music.

The concert takes place on 15 May, at 2.30 pm at St Francis Church, 46 Tyrone Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg.

Go to the choir's website for booking details.

Blacks Only Comedy Weekend at Emperor's Palace with David Kau

Seasoned award-winning comedian, David Kau, presents his 18th Blacks Only Comedy Show this weekend.

You'll be in for two nights of belly-aching laughter and giggles at the Centre Court at Emperors Palace and on Sunday diffuse the weekend away with a Super Sunday Chill Out at the Red Shed at Emperors Palace in May 2022.

Other comedic acts to expect are Suhayl Essa, Siya Seya, Dillan Oliphant, Tats Nkonzo, Sifiso Nene & Khanyisa Bunu.

Book your tickets at Computicket from R350 to R1,800 for VIP seats.

Blacks Only Comedy Show has been going for 18 years. There's still people who say; "If it was the other way around there would be an uproar." I guess if you know you know shem…

