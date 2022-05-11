Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - GRIT and Commitment
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel' Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid. 11 May 2022 7:58 PM
What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind) Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 11 May 2022 7:12 PM
SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable... 11 May 2022 3:41 PM
View all Local
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
View all Politics
Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa. 11 May 2022 9:33 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel' Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid. 11 May 2022 7:58 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:32 AM
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:15 AM
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa. 11 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'

11 May 2022 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Koeberg
Chris Yelland
Medupi
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Jan Oberholzer
kusile
Andre de Ruyter

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid.

As Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding again on Wednesday afternoon, it presented a "state of the system" update.

We can expect 104 days of power cuts this winter in a worst case scenario, with Stage 3 marking the top limit.

South Africa's endured 32 days of load shedding so far this year.

© missisya/123rf.com

The power utility says it's "pinning its hopes" on returning units at the Koeberg and Kusile power stations to service to reduce pressure on the constrained system.

Medupi will also play an important role with correction of major design defects on the boiler plant completed.

Once the agreed technical solutions are complete at both stations, Eskom expects both Medupi and Kusile to form the backbone of an evolving and greener power system that will be able to take South Africa into a more sustainable and dynamic energy industry.

Eskom media statement

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

It looks like this year is going to be another record year... If you look at the availability trend year by year... it's getting worse year by year.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

... and the trend in the first 17 weeks of this year has not shown that [usual] increasing energy availability as we're heading towards winter. In fact it's heading horizontally and slightly downwards... and there's nothing that indicates it's going to change.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland notes this is contrary to the predictions contained in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity and the Eskom Roadmap which showed availability rising dramatically, up to 75%.

A plant gets older every year. You can expect its availability to get worse every year, especially if you're not replacing this old plant that's reached its end of life with new plants with good availability!

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The trouble is we're replacing this old plant with poor availability, with new plants that also have poor availability - the Medupis and Kusiles and their design problems.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says it also emerged today that Eskom is operating its open cycle gas turbines (run on diesel) at a much higher load factor than they were ever intended to operate.

It's a load factor of 15/16%. That really eats through diesel... and the price of imported diesel is going through the roof on international markets... It's going to be a very expensive year if we keep this up.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

We've had load shedding for the last 15 years and people are feeling helpless, but there is no reason why we should feel helpless. There are solutions.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

RELATED: 'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'

We can end load shedding in two years with the right approach, but it needs a coordinated national priority plan, like a Marshall Plan that brings together the people who can do what has to be done... wind and solar... battery storage...

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to Yelland's detailed Eskom look-back and his vision for a brighter future:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'




11 May 2022 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Koeberg
Chris Yelland
Medupi
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Jan Oberholzer
kusile
Andre de Ruyter

More from Business

Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent

11 May 2022 9:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

11 May 2022 8:29 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When and why countries declare war

11 May 2022 7:15 PM

Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)

11 May 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050

11 May 2022 2:57 PM

Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economics 101: Unpacking recession with economist Xhanti Payi

11 May 2022 1:25 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and Research, Xhanti Payi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

11 May 2022 12:18 PM

Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade

11 May 2022 10:02 AM

John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it will undergo over the next three years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast

11 May 2022 8:39 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'

11 May 2022 6:39 AM

John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent

11 May 2022 9:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)

11 May 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter

11 May 2022 3:41 PM

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'

11 May 2022 3:35 PM

Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050

11 May 2022 2:57 PM

Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How corruption 'ruined such a beloved entity' and plunged SA into darkness

11 May 2022 1:11 PM

Clement Manyathela and guests unpack the fourth volume of the State Capture report and capture of power utility Eskom

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

11 May 2022 12:18 PM

Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools breaking own rules on student disciplinary procedures - Equal Education

11 May 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahiem Daniels of the Equal Education Law Centre about school disciplinary procedures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest

11 May 2022 9:39 AM

Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

Business Local

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

Local

How corruption 'ruined such a beloved entity' and plunged SA into darkness

Local

EWN Highlights

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $18.8 million

11 May 2022 7:45 PM

UN demands probe into killing of Al Jazeera journalist

11 May 2022 7:39 PM

Phalatse’s job as mayor ‘safe’ as DA places region under administration

11 May 2022 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA