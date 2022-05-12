Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees
JOHANNESBURG - Netflix, in a bid to curb competition and increase revenue, announced a plan to set in motion ad-inclusive options at a cheaper price in addition to password sharing fees.
The on-demand streaming platform's executive memo informed employees that it plans to initiate the plan before the end of 2022 while password sharing will slightly be initiated over the next year or two, according to New York Times.
The note also stated that although the service has over 222 million subscribers, 100 million of them access the app through someone else’s account.
Netflix’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters, said: “So, if you’ve got a sister, that’s living in a different city, you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great. We’re not trying to shut down that sharing, but we’re going to ask you to pay a bit more to be able to share with her."
The memo said the ad-supported plan would launch, along with plans to charge for sharing.
Netflix has already launched the option in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru as part of a limited experiment.
The streaming giant, for the first time in 10 years, suffered a 35% drop in stock price last month and lost 200,000 subscribers alluding to significant financial challenges.
The company said the plunge was due to the suspension of Russian access in response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This article first appeared on EWN : Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tv-remote-home-netflix-watch-5571609/
More from Business
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.Read More
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman
Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.Read More
Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.Read More
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid.Read More
When and why countries declare war
Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.Read More
What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050
Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.Read More
Economics 101: Unpacking recession with economist Xhanti Payi
Clement Manyathela chats to economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and Research, Xhanti Payi.Read More