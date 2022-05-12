DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline
The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg is under administration after underperforming in the 2021 election campaign, with the city numbers looking particularly disappointing.
The party reported polls to be 26% in Johannesburg and 27.9% across the country.
Speaking to John Perlman, DA Johannesburg administrator Thomas Walters said that the numbers are relative to the party's own performance and targets they set for what they want to achieve in 2024 general elections.
The DA is looking to take over Gauteng with the rest of the province's polls looking better than the sprawling metropolis.
This, Walters says, requires the party to make internal interventions to better performance numbers in the city but denies performance problems and tensions with particular party members in an effort to be diplomatic.
Walters insists that internal intervention is not about finger-pointing but rather efforts to improve the party ahead of 2024.
Undoubtedly, there are issues of performance, I think, strong personalities. It's a question of what I'm going to be doing is to get all the noses pointed in the same direction. There's energy that needs to be utilised in the right direction.Thomas Walters - DA Johannesburg administrator
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Politics
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane
Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.Read More
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture
Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.Read More
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.Read More
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital
The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.Read More
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.Read More
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president
Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.Read More
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson
It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.Read More
More from Local
WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must not be abused.Read More
Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'
The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.Read More
'Nothing to celebrate' - Nurses to march over 'horrible' working conditions
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Rich Sicina from the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union.Read More
Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.Read More
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid.Read More
What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter
Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.Read More
Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'
Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10Read More