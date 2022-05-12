DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline





The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg is under administration after underperforming in the 2021 election campaign, with the city numbers looking particularly disappointing.

The party reported polls to be 26% in Johannesburg and 27.9% across the country.

Speaking to John Perlman, DA Johannesburg administrator Thomas Walters said that the numbers are relative to the party's own performance and targets they set for what they want to achieve in 2024 general elections.

The DA is looking to take over Gauteng with the rest of the province's polls looking better than the sprawling metropolis.

This, Walters says, requires the party to make internal interventions to better performance numbers in the city but denies performance problems and tensions with particular party members in an effort to be diplomatic.

Walters insists that internal intervention is not about finger-pointing but rather efforts to improve the party ahead of 2024.

Undoubtedly, there are issues of performance, I think, strong personalities. It's a question of what I'm going to be doing is to get all the noses pointed in the same direction. There's energy that needs to be utilised in the right direction. Thomas Walters - DA Johannesburg administrator

Listen to the audio for more.