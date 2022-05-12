DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
NPA in court in a bid to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 11th of May 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has appeared in court and his case has been postponed to June 9 after the state requested time for further investigation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Analysis: Eskom Lodshedding Stage 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:27
ANC Gauteng Elective Conference will not be convening this weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 12:37
Court hands own judgement on Divorce law.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger, Divorce and criminal attorney.
Today at 12:41
SAMA accuses government of failing to hire and train doctors or nurses and other healthcare professionals.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 12:45
Mining Indabda Wrap- Experts make a call for small scale and artisinal mining to b formalised.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2022 9:21 AM
'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must n... 12 May 2022 8:11 AM
Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges' The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supe... 12 May 2022 7:58 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees The note also stated that although the service has over 222 million subscribers, 100 million of them access the app through someon... 12 May 2022 6:19 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
View all Business
Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the... 12 May 2022 11:42 AM
WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2022 8:54 AM
International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and ol... 12 May 2022 6:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline

12 May 2022 6:44 AM
by Devon Thomas
Democratic Alliance
DA
2024 elections
John Perlman
Poll Numbers
Underperformance

John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg is under administration after underperforming in the 2021 election campaign, with the city numbers looking particularly disappointing.

The party reported polls to be 26% in Johannesburg and 27.9% across the country.

Speaking to John Perlman, DA Johannesburg administrator Thomas Walters said that the numbers are relative to the party's own performance and targets they set for what they want to achieve in 2024 general elections.

The DA is looking to take over Gauteng with the rest of the province's polls looking better than the sprawling metropolis.

This, Walters says, requires the party to make internal interventions to better performance numbers in the city but denies performance problems and tensions with particular party members in an effort to be diplomatic.

Walters insists that internal intervention is not about finger-pointing but rather efforts to improve the party ahead of 2024.

Undoubtedly, there are issues of performance, I think, strong personalities. It's a question of what I'm going to be doing is to get all the noses pointed in the same direction. There's energy that needs to be utilised in the right direction.

Thomas Walters - DA Johannesburg administrator

Listen to the audio for more.




Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane

12 May 2022 10:30 AM

Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.

R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture

12 May 2022 6:30 AM

Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham.

NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months

11 May 2022 1:00 PM

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener.

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital

10 May 2022 2:38 PM

The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.

Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united

10 May 2022 2:26 PM

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.

Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president

9 May 2022 7:09 PM

Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be given another five years to focus on this task.

Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer

9 May 2022 3:28 PM

Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.

Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson

9 May 2022 12:02 PM

It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.

ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder

9 May 2022 11:18 AM

The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.

WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral

12 May 2022 9:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel

12 May 2022 8:11 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must not be abused.

Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'

12 May 2022 7:58 AM

The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.

'Nothing to celebrate' - Nurses to march over 'horrible' working conditions

12 May 2022 7:24 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Rich Sicina from the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union.

Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent

11 May 2022 9:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.

'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'

11 May 2022 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid.

What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)

11 May 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter

11 May 2022 3:41 PM

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.

Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'

11 May 2022 3:35 PM

Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10

Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050

11 May 2022 2:57 PM

Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.

