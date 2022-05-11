When and why countries declare war

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - GRIT and Commitment
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel' Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid. 11 May 2022 7:58 PM
What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind) Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 11 May 2022 7:12 PM
SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable... 11 May 2022 3:41 PM
View all Local
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
View all Politics
Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa. 11 May 2022 9:33 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel' Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid. 11 May 2022 7:58 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:32 AM
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:15 AM
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa. 11 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

When and why countries declare war

11 May 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.

There was speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin would announce that Russia was now at war with Ukraine at the military celebration on 9 May 2022. He didn't.

Russia has maintained that it conducting special military operations for peacekeeping and to protect the residents of parts of Ukraine that identify as being Russian from neo-Nazis.

Most of the world sees it as a land grab by Putin to flex Russia’s might and influence to get some very productive land and secure its control of the Black Sea and create a buffer for an encroachment by NATO.

So why would he want to declare a war when he oversaw the introduction of a law to imprison someone for up to 15 years should they say it was a war.

There is a good reason he would not want to declare it, which I will cover in a moment, but the most likely reason for declaring war according to the intelligence community is that it was supposed to have been resolved more quickly and with fewer losses.

For military action to be maintained after more than three months, you would need more soldiers to relieve and bolster the number that have been injured, killed or captured.

To achieve that, Putin will need to do so within Russian law which appears to require Russia to be at war to deploy more troops and activate reserves. And to shift industries to supply war materials.

There are more compelling reasons not to though, which is in part of the reason why so few countries declare war anymore.

World War 2

The principal change is that since World War 2, the United Nations has been the body that a country would need to convince that its war was justified and there are very limited reasons to justify a war.

Humans have a long history of war and given its impact on those affected, there is generally a lot of information recorded about the events. It is arguable that a large chunk of human history is the details of the many conflicts that have been waged between groups.

Why war used to be declared

Before the almost instant news cycle we are used to now, it was not easy to let everyone know about developments. If two rulers found themselves ready to go to war, it would take a good chunk of time to inform its residents that those who can fight would need to travel to join their commanders and that those that supply food and weapons would need time to both produce and transport the goods. Similarly trade and travel between nations that are about to go to war would need to let those who are in the other country some time to leave and to conclude or cancel trade deals.

All that coordination would result in chaos if claims of war were just rumours, so formal declarations made sense.

In the last few hundred years since colonisation had dominated the reasons for conflict, declaring war became more risky as it was likely that those you chose to attack may have a defence pact with others that might see other territories come under attack.

The idea that only wars that could be justified became the norm. A casus belli which is the formal name to justify the war referred to the act or provocation to warrant taking up arms against another group. If those who were not involved in the conflict did not accept the justification they might sanction the aggressor or even take up arms against them.

Diplomacy and influence became a preferred and more effective option.

You might think that given the number of conflicts that the US and the UK have been involved in that they have declared war many times recently, but neither nation has declared war since World War 2. The US did not declare war before entering the Vietnam War and the UK did not declare war after Argentina landed troops on the Falkland Islands.

The US tried to convince the UN of a justification for an invasion of Iraq but failed to get agreement and so officially engaged in an illegal war.

Many other conflicts occur within a country and so despite two groups most definitely being in a state of war, they had not actually declared. South Africa’s apartheid actions meet the descriptions of war and included acts that would be considered war crimes, but are handled differently because it did not affect another country.

The University of Uppsala maintains the Conflict Data Program which records the state of conflicts and defines them according to an established set of definitions.

So, what is a war?

The Conflict Data Program defines a war as “A state-based conflict or dyad which reaches at least 1000 battle-related deaths in a specific calendar year.” If you are like me, you now need to know what a dyad is, it refers to the minimum of two groups involved in the conflict.

If at least two groups engage in a conflict in which at least 1000 die as a consequence in a year, then it is a war. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a war, whether Putin likes it or not.

Which is how we return to why Russia is unlikely to declare it as such even if it would allow for more resources and soldiers to become available.

The UN has already ruled that Russia was not justified to invade Ukraine, were it to make it formal, it would allow if not compel the member states to respond more actively to either support Ukraine or deter Russia from continuing.

South Africa has chosen to remain neutral at the moment, opting to accept that Russia is intervening at the behest of those that would prefer to be aligned with Russia than with Ukraine.

Should Russia declare war, countries like China, India and South Africa would have to either agree that Russia is justified to do so, or change their stance to also condemn it.

The question is what will Russia find is the better option.

While this is a reflection of how wars are defined and the impact of doing so, the impact of globalisation has effectively made the same apply to how all sectors of society engage with each other. From climate change to business deals to how nations treat refugees, the collective worldview even if not always in consensus has made most nations have to be more mindful of their actions.

A possible irony though is that even as the United States has taken on the role of the world’s police, its actions over time suggest that it has made as many errors as successes.

It falls on all of us to be aware of what is being done in our name and to make our voice heard whether in favour or against such actions.

If there is a small silver lining it is that there are more declarations of peace than war now. Athens and Sparta fought a 28 year war over 2 000 years ago, the peace declaration was signed in 1996 by the mayors of both cities.




11 May 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back

4 May 2022 7:15 PM

Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started

20 April 2022 7:15 PM

Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

War and peace - what conflict does for innovation

13 April 2022 7:15 PM

It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progress

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition

9 March 2022 7:15 PM

Money and aid is still the main way, but meme’s and crypto’s work too

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM

When business tools become political weapons

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons

23 February 2022 7:15 PM

The founder was refused a work permit, so he built a company that is worth $78 billion and he owns 7% of it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.

16 February 2022 7:15 PM

A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

Business Local

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

Local

How corruption 'ruined such a beloved entity' and plunged SA into darkness

Local

EWN Highlights

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $18.8 million

11 May 2022 7:45 PM

UN demands probe into killing of Al Jazeera journalist

11 May 2022 7:39 PM

Phalatse’s job as mayor ‘safe’ as DA places region under administration

11 May 2022 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA