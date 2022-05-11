When and why countries declare war





There was speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin would announce that Russia was now at war with Ukraine at the military celebration on 9 May 2022. He didn't.

Russia has maintained that it conducting special military operations for peacekeeping and to protect the residents of parts of Ukraine that identify as being Russian from neo-Nazis.

Most of the world sees it as a land grab by Putin to flex Russia’s might and influence to get some very productive land and secure its control of the Black Sea and create a buffer for an encroachment by NATO.

So why would he want to declare a war when he oversaw the introduction of a law to imprison someone for up to 15 years should they say it was a war.

There is a good reason he would not want to declare it, which I will cover in a moment, but the most likely reason for declaring war according to the intelligence community is that it was supposed to have been resolved more quickly and with fewer losses.

For military action to be maintained after more than three months, you would need more soldiers to relieve and bolster the number that have been injured, killed or captured.

To achieve that, Putin will need to do so within Russian law which appears to require Russia to be at war to deploy more troops and activate reserves. And to shift industries to supply war materials.

There are more compelling reasons not to though, which is in part of the reason why so few countries declare war anymore.

World War 2

The principal change is that since World War 2, the United Nations has been the body that a country would need to convince that its war was justified and there are very limited reasons to justify a war.

Humans have a long history of war and given its impact on those affected, there is generally a lot of information recorded about the events. It is arguable that a large chunk of human history is the details of the many conflicts that have been waged between groups.

Why war used to be declared

Before the almost instant news cycle we are used to now, it was not easy to let everyone know about developments. If two rulers found themselves ready to go to war, it would take a good chunk of time to inform its residents that those who can fight would need to travel to join their commanders and that those that supply food and weapons would need time to both produce and transport the goods. Similarly trade and travel between nations that are about to go to war would need to let those who are in the other country some time to leave and to conclude or cancel trade deals.

All that coordination would result in chaos if claims of war were just rumours, so formal declarations made sense.

In the last few hundred years since colonisation had dominated the reasons for conflict, declaring war became more risky as it was likely that those you chose to attack may have a defence pact with others that might see other territories come under attack.

The idea that only wars that could be justified became the norm. A casus belli which is the formal name to justify the war referred to the act or provocation to warrant taking up arms against another group. If those who were not involved in the conflict did not accept the justification they might sanction the aggressor or even take up arms against them.

Diplomacy and influence became a preferred and more effective option.

You might think that given the number of conflicts that the US and the UK have been involved in that they have declared war many times recently, but neither nation has declared war since World War 2. The US did not declare war before entering the Vietnam War and the UK did not declare war after Argentina landed troops on the Falkland Islands.

The US tried to convince the UN of a justification for an invasion of Iraq but failed to get agreement and so officially engaged in an illegal war.

Many other conflicts occur within a country and so despite two groups most definitely being in a state of war, they had not actually declared. South Africa’s apartheid actions meet the descriptions of war and included acts that would be considered war crimes, but are handled differently because it did not affect another country.

The University of Uppsala maintains the Conflict Data Program which records the state of conflicts and defines them according to an established set of definitions.

So, what is a war?

The Conflict Data Program defines a war as “A state-based conflict or dyad which reaches at least 1000 battle-related deaths in a specific calendar year.” If you are like me, you now need to know what a dyad is, it refers to the minimum of two groups involved in the conflict.

If at least two groups engage in a conflict in which at least 1000 die as a consequence in a year, then it is a war. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a war, whether Putin likes it or not.

Which is how we return to why Russia is unlikely to declare it as such even if it would allow for more resources and soldiers to become available.

The UN has already ruled that Russia was not justified to invade Ukraine, were it to make it formal, it would allow if not compel the member states to respond more actively to either support Ukraine or deter Russia from continuing.

South Africa has chosen to remain neutral at the moment, opting to accept that Russia is intervening at the behest of those that would prefer to be aligned with Russia than with Ukraine.

Should Russia declare war, countries like China, India and South Africa would have to either agree that Russia is justified to do so, or change their stance to also condemn it.

The question is what will Russia find is the better option.

While this is a reflection of how wars are defined and the impact of doing so, the impact of globalisation has effectively made the same apply to how all sectors of society engage with each other. From climate change to business deals to how nations treat refugees, the collective worldview even if not always in consensus has made most nations have to be more mindful of their actions.

A possible irony though is that even as the United States has taken on the role of the world’s police, its actions over time suggest that it has made as many errors as successes.

It falls on all of us to be aware of what is being done in our name and to make our voice heard whether in favour or against such actions.

If there is a small silver lining it is that there are more declarations of peace than war now. Athens and Sparta fought a 28 year war over 2 000 years ago, the peace declaration was signed in 1996 by the mayors of both cities.