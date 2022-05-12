'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel





Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says he doesn't care that much about what broadcaster JJ Tabane said about him but he cares about his integrity.

Manuel says it took him years to build his integrity for it to be destroyed by Tabane.

During an interview on a YouTube channel The Hustlers Corner, Tabane said the former finance minister was part of the formation of the Congress of the People (Cope).

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Manuel says the media must be abused.

We must not allow Nkgopotse Tabane to make up things when he is sitting with his friends called The Hustlers Corner and just pronounce and then refused to recognise that he may have made an error. JJ can't make up things about the lives of people when he is sitting with his friends. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

We must not allow the media to be abused by people who happen to have a PhD in media studies. It should not be abused, it's much too serious. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

Manuel says these allegations strip him of his integrity and JJ must understand that.

JJ might be of the means where he can donate lots of money to lawyers. It is a very expensive exercise to litigate, I would like to avoid it that is why I said admit error and let's move on. He is going to donate a lot of money to lawyers, that is all he is going to do. Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

