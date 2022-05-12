Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'
CAPE TOWN - Social grant recipients won't able to access their money at the usual pay points this month.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is citing “measures beyond its control” for this latest debacle.
The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi stressed that beneficiaries could use their Sassa or Post Office bank cards.
"This is due to the South African Post Office and its outlet reporting that it will no longer service certain Sassa clients due to numerous challenges they are experiencing. Sassa advises all affected clients to use other payment channels like supermarkets to draw their grants using their gold Sassa/Sapo card," Letsatsi said.
#SASSA The South African Social Security Agency has requested grant recipients to use “other payment methods due to cash challenges” KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022
#SASSA says the arrangement is only for this month - any changes later on will be communicated.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022
Letsatsi said that those drawing a COVID-19 social relief of distress grant were also affected.
"Sassa is currently implementing contingency measures where both Sassa and Sapo officials will be present at pay points. This is meant to assist clients with PINs so that they are able to draw their grants at their nearest supermarkets," he said.
Sassa encouraged recipients of this grant to update their details on its website for their money to be deposited into their personal bank accounts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must not be abused.Read More
'Nothing to celebrate' - Nurses to march over 'horrible' working conditions
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Rich Sicina from the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union.Read More
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline
John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party.Read More
Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.Read More
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid.Read More
What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter
Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.Read More
Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'
Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10Read More