WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral
A video of residents in Koster in the North West filling a fire truck with buckets so it can doze the fire has gone viral.
The fire truck allegedly came to the scene empty.
The residents had to watch the building burn to ashes.
Watch the videos below:
Koster NW, 2 days ago. Where's the fucking water?? pic.twitter.com/UqW5N9du2f— Bliksem v2.oH™ (@TheFarEastFiles) May 11, 2022
Koster fire 9 May 2022@EversonLuhanga pic.twitter.com/0lcSszcVva— SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) May 12, 2022
Yesterday a devastating fire swept through shops in Koster. Kgetlengrivier Municipality had no water and couldn’t contain the fire. @MYANC has destroyed Municipalities in the North West well done. #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/1nrId6RxK2— King Luan Snyders (@KingLuanSnyders) May 10, 2022
