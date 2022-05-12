WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral

Today at 12:05 NPA in court in a bid to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:10 Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 11th of May 2022. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has appeared in court and his case has been postponed to June 9 after the state requested time for further investigation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:23 Analysis: Eskom Lodshedding Stage 2. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

125 125

Today at 12:27 ANC Gauteng Elective Conference will not be convening this weekend. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...

125 125

Today at 12:37 Court hands own judgement on Divorce law. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Billy Gundelfinger, Divorce and criminal attorney.

125 125

Today at 12:41 SAMA accuses government of failing to hire and train doctors or nurses and other healthcare professionals. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association

125 125

Today at 12:45 Mining Indabda Wrap- Experts make a call for small scale and artisinal mining to b formalised. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author

125 125