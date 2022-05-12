WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: **Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022'**
A passenger with no flight experience safely landed a private plane at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot had a medical emergency.
The passenger reached out to air control about the state of the pilot and they talked him through how to land the plane.
Watch the full video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/erchog/erchog1601/erchog160100004/51734390-propeller-plane-parking-at-the-airport-sunny-day-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.Read More
Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend
All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the city guide:Read More
International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show
The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and old, to celebrate International Museum Month on 28 May.Read More
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman
Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.Read More
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More