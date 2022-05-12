Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you
With a career spanning more than 31 years, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha says his mother did not understand when he said he wants to study drama.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mofokeng wa Makhetha said his mother said he must be a lawyer and become as was good at preaching and debating.
He says in his career he only started getting paid in 1994.
Acting does something for you inside, before you get paid, before you get reviews before you get awards it just builds you up inside. There is something that psychologists call self-actualisation, in other words when you have found your DNA and the DNA becomes your livelihood.Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Legendary actor
I loved Neo Mokgethi on _Scandal, I enjoyed Neo Mokgethi,_ they wrote the script but I owned the scripts. I put Sta-soft and did all the things to them especially when I was with Kgomotso Christopher.Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Legendary actor
This thing of acting is like playing a game of tennis, the better the opponent of the other side the better your own game gets. Kgomotso just threw the bet strokes at me and I did my best.Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Legendary actor
Here is how the listeners reacted to the conversation:
@TheRealClementM thanks for the wonderful chat with Bra Jerry there. He has inspired me to connect with my father's family although my dad did not raise me. I now have a fairly good relationship with my siblings. Pls tweet that number to call for his book and maybe the cover.— Mathaba Cyprian (@CyprianMathaba) May 12, 2022
“Find your purpose and it will heal you” ntate Jerry hanging out with @TheRealClementM wow this was a brilliant interview #thecmshow 🙌— Rirhandzu (@Rirhandzu01) May 12, 2022
What a gorgeous soul! I’ve pitched in panels he chaired. Ntate Jerry will make you feel seen and heard; consistently. His passion for Film & TV, his gentle soul and beautiful heart come through in everything he does ❤️ @TheRealClementM— MOLOISI (#MrsMilesDavis) (@moloisimabeba) May 12, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN
