Want to be a radio producer? Here's 3 essential skills you'll need
With 21 years of experience between them, two 702 producers detail working in radio and being part of first responders to the good and the bad.
At the helm of the airwaves, radio producers are always on stand-by ensuring presenters arrive at the end of any story with not even a minute behind time.
Here are the skills that will make you reign supreme in this profession:
A skilled know-how of target audiences
Diversity is important to the 702 radio station and producers are responsible for ensuring the on-air content reflects that.
Moagi says it's very important to maintain a diverse demographic of callers that make it to radio balancing between gender, race, age and social class.
We are a multi-racial, diverse radio station, so the listeners need to reflect that, they need to reflect the society that we live in.Clive Moagi, radio producer for The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Dealing with difficult calls
Time is an important commodity on radio and producers are constantly watching the clock, however, some callers don't understand that each and every query cannot be immediately processed or addressed.
Keogotsitse explains how she deals with sometimes very difficult callers, explaining to them that no matter how important they may feel their comments are, the conversation must carry on.
She says her aim is to avoid having a repetitive conversation on air to ensure that the show always go on.
I'm trying to have a continuous conversation... sometimes people understand and sometimes people don't understand.Nthateng Keogotsitse, radio producer on the Aubrey Masango Show
Great interpersonal skills
The producers say that they are often the first to experience the abuse through screening calls and on the SMS line.
When listeners call in with their grievances, passionately telling their stories, it is difficult to explain what makes it to air and what doesn't.
Moagi details how he filters through the many calls he gets during the show.
When somebody is asking about the area that they are calling from and they don't have electricity, I wanna know have you actually reported the issue, who have you spoken to and do you have a reference number?Clive Moagi, radio producer for The Breakfast show with Bongani Bingwa
Listen to the full podcast below
