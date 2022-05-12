If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
“If we had a national blackout, claims would way exceed the total capitalisation of the insurance industry in South Africa,” warned energy analyst Chris Yelland on Wednesday.
“Energy availability is going down every year,” he says.
“If we allow this to continue, we could be pushed into a partial or national blackout, causing massive social unrest and looting.
“The risk is significant.”
RELATED: South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare - Chris Yelland
Will your insurance cover you in the event of a total blackout – which would plunge the entire South Africa into darkness for days or weeks?
Yelland is not an insurance expert, so Africa Melane asked Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd if insurers consider a total blackout when working out premiums.
“The short answer is ‘no’,” concurred Todd.
“These outlier incidents are not typically factored in.”
Policy wordings can be quite specific around requirements to maintain alarm systems, for example…Peter Todd, CEO - Constantia Insurance Company
Business Interruption Cover… it becomes technical when you look at the wording, to determine whether you have cover… and how long the cover might be active…Peter Todd, CEO - Constantia Insurance Company
We’ve learned to adapt to loadshedding… but it’s very difficult and expensive to cater for a scenario when it's days or weeks… You may or may not have cover…Peter Todd, CEO - Constantia Insurance Company
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
More from MyMoney Online
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.Read More
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More