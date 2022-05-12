Coal plants closure may lead to more power cuts and higher price in five years
Eskom announced that the country will be experiencing 61 days of power cuts this winter season, averaging about one every three days. However, former Eskom consultant and lead campaign manager at Hohm Energy, Mathew Cruise, notes that even this number might be overly optimistic.
Given the history the power utility has had with country, this comes as no surprise. However, what may be surprising is that a move to a more environmentally stable approach to producing electricity may result in matters becoming worse.
Cruise noted that in the next five years, not only will the frequency of load shedding double, but so will the price.
Though interest rate increases will be one of the key reasons for the increase in price, increase in the frequency of load shedding leans more towards a capacity issue as the country moves to renewable energy and coal plants shut down.
This is not renewable's fault entirely but it does present problems the country has yet to find a way to overcome.
With coal plants closing within the next five years and renewable taking over, the energy capacity for Eskom will dramatically decrease as renewables do not have enough capacity to fully replace coal.
Even further, because renewable through solar power can only store power during the day, it presents a problem for peak usage hours such as the evening.
This could then result not only in an increase in load shedding frequency but also the increase in the reliance of diesel as a backup, costing the country billions of rands.
Find out more in the interview below.
We have the peaks in the evening and there's just not any kind of storage taking place, really, in a real sense in the country with batteries at these solar plants.Mathew Cruise - Former Eskom consultant and lead campaign manager at Hohm Energy
