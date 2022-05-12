Happy Nurses, happy patients - Caring for the mental health of nurses





The 12th of May each year marks International Nurses Day, a day reserved to celebrate and honour nurses for their sacrifice and contribution to healthcare.

Since the outbreak of the SARS COVID-19, these nurses put themselves on the frontlines of dealing and fighting with the pandemic, many of whom did not survive - this has had an impact on their mental health while juggling vulnerable patients.

Alida Viljoen, Unit Manager of Multi-Intensive Care at Zuid Afrikaans hospital in Pretoria and Princess Mhlanga, a professional nurse at a Joburg public hospital joined 702 Breakfast's host Bongani Bingwa to discuss the state of nursing - and nurses - in South Africa.

Nurses deal with families when they are at their most vulnerable, in need of answers and comfort. This leaves them with the task of having to answer tough questions, questions that the families may not be ready to hear the answers to.

We have honest conversations with the families and try to explain to them the nature of the illness and the progression of the illness. We try to be honest at all times just to lay that foundation of trust with the families. Alida Viljoen - Unit Manager of Multi- IntensiveCare, Zuid Afrikaans hospital, Pretoria

We have regular meetings with them, where we discuss the patient's progress. Alida Viljoen - Unit Manager of Multi- IntensiveCare, Zuid Afrikaans hospital, Pretoria

Nurse, Princess Mhlanga works in the neonatal ward where she can experience a lot of joy with mothers and families when a baby is born but sometimes things can go wrong.

It is quite an exciting and nerve-wracking moment for parents, the most important thing is to reassure them and have honest conversations with them about what is going on. Princess Mhlanga, Professional Nurse - Johannesburg public hospital

Families feel that they are blocked, and they just don't have much to do but with neonates, the lovely part is that parents can come in and give motherly care which is basically carrying the baby on the chest. Princess Mhlanga, Professional Nurse - Johannesburg public hospital

Although a nurses job is to cater to and care for the ill and their families, but who cares for the nurses?

Some hospitals do have a good support system with providing psychologists and psychiatrists if you need help with your mental health? Personally, I have a very big family support system. Princess Mhlanga, Professional Nurse - Johannesburg public hospital

I have friends that are also in nursing so it's easy to talk to them because I don't give context to anything because they understand what we go through. I also have great support from my husband and my children. Alida Viljoen - Unit Manager of Multi- IntensiveCare, Zuid Afrikaans hospital, Pretoria

This interview forms part of 702’s continued partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group. Find out more here.

Listen to the full interview...