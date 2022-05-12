Happy Nurses, happy patients - Caring for the mental health of nurses

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conduction themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable. 15 May 2022 7:34 AM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
View all Business
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician. 15 May 2022 4:15 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in? In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in. 13 May 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Happy Nurses, happy patients - Caring for the mental health of nurses

12 May 2022 6:13 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Nurses
Sadag
International Nurses Day
12th of May

On International Nurses Day, a call to focus on the mental health of those nurses contributing to society in their unique way.

The 12th of May each year marks International Nurses Day, a day reserved to celebrate and honour nurses for their sacrifice and contribution to healthcare.

Since the outbreak of the SARS COVID-19, these nurses put themselves on the frontlines of dealing and fighting with the pandemic, many of whom did not survive - this has had an impact on their mental health while juggling vulnerable patients.

Alida Viljoen, Unit Manager of Multi-Intensive Care at Zuid Afrikaans hospital in Pretoria and Princess Mhlanga, a professional nurse at a Joburg public hospital joined 702 Breakfast's host Bongani Bingwa to discuss the state of nursing - and nurses - in South Africa.

RELATED: **Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG**

Nurses deal with families when they are at their most vulnerable, in need of answers and comfort. This leaves them with the task of having to answer tough questions, questions that the families may not be ready to hear the answers to.

We have honest conversations with the families and try to explain to them the nature of the illness and the progression of the illness. We try to be honest at all times just to lay that foundation of trust with the families.

Alida Viljoen - Unit Manager of Multi- IntensiveCare, Zuid Afrikaans hospital, Pretoria

We have regular meetings with them, where we discuss the patient's progress.

Alida Viljoen - Unit Manager of Multi- IntensiveCare, Zuid Afrikaans hospital, Pretoria

Nurse, Princess Mhlanga works in the neonatal ward where she can experience a lot of joy with mothers and families when a baby is born but sometimes things can go wrong.

It is quite an exciting and nerve-wracking moment for parents, the most important thing is to reassure them and have honest conversations with them about what is going on.

Princess Mhlanga, Professional Nurse - Johannesburg public hospital

Families feel that they are blocked, and they just don't have much to do but with neonates, the lovely part is that parents can come in and give motherly care which is basically carrying the baby on the chest.

Princess Mhlanga, Professional Nurse - Johannesburg public hospital

Although a nurses job is to cater to and care for the ill and their families, but who cares for the nurses?

Some hospitals do have a good support system with providing psychologists and psychiatrists if you need help with your mental health? Personally, I have a very big family support system.

Princess Mhlanga, Professional Nurse - Johannesburg public hospital

I have friends that are also in nursing so it's easy to talk to them because I don't give context to anything because they understand what we go through. I also have great support from my husband and my children.

Alida Viljoen - Unit Manager of Multi- IntensiveCare, Zuid Afrikaans hospital, Pretoria

This interview forms part of 702’s continued partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group. Find out more here.

Listen to the full interview...




12 May 2022 6:13 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Nurses
Sadag
International Nurses Day
12th of May

More from Your journey towards mental health begins with a safe space to share

Callers open up about their mental health

24 February 2022 3:44 PM

Caller Rachel tells Relebogile Mabotja it is difficult to explain how one feels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

17 February 2022 1:52 PM

702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

Local

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

Local

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

EWN Highlights

Tributes pour in for well-known Gospel musician Deborah Fraser

15 May 2022 7:07 PM

Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail

15 May 2022 6:44 PM

CoCT says volunteer law enforcement officers made at least 170 citizens arrests

15 May 2022 6:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA