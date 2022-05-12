Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday evening
CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Thursday night.
The power utility said this was due to continued constraints on the power grid.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom has implemented power cuts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to meet the demand for power.
It again reiterated that the implementation of rolling blackouts were a last resort to protect the national power grid.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 12, 2022
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight due to continued constraints on the power system pic.twitter.com/HIbKEAc1FG
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday evening
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
