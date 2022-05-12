Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday evening

12 May 2022 12:24 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

The power utility said this was due to continued constraints on the power grid.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Thursday night.

The power utility said this was due to continued constraints on the power grid.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom has implemented power cuts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to meet the demand for power.

It again reiterated that the implementation of rolling blackouts were a last resort to protect the national power grid.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday evening




