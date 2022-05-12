Streaming issues? Report here
How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
wealth
wealth creation
get rich
Viv Govender
bear markets
Rands Swiss

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Stock markets around the world are having a terrible year and an even worse past few weeks.

The JSE is down more than 7% so far in 2022 while the S&P 500 (an index of the 500 largest companies in the United States) is about 16% down since the beginning of the year, with most losses occurring in the second quarter.

The European Stoxx 600 is down 13% for the year so far while Japanese stocks have lost 16%.

The world is heading for a “bear market”, a prolonged decline in asset prices, typically of 20% or more from recent highs.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Click here for 1000s of money articles aimed at the small investor.

A feature of bear markets is widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment, leaving investors fleeing for “safety”, thereby creating opportunities for the long-term investor.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discussed long-term opportunities in a bear market.

“In tech,” says Govender, “you’re starting to see panic”.

“As a beginner, the best thing that can happen to you is to start investing in a bear market.”

Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down




