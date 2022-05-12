How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down
Stock markets around the world are having a terrible year and an even worse past few weeks.
The JSE is down more than 7% so far in 2022 while the S&P 500 (an index of the 500 largest companies in the United States) is about 16% down since the beginning of the year, with most losses occurring in the second quarter.
The European Stoxx 600 is down 13% for the year so far while Japanese stocks have lost 16%.
The world is heading for a “bear market”, a prolonged decline in asset prices, typically of 20% or more from recent highs.
A feature of bear markets is widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment, leaving investors fleeing for “safety”, thereby creating opportunities for the long-term investor.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discussed long-term opportunities in a bear market.
“In tech,” says Govender, “you’re starting to see panic”.
“As a beginner, the best thing that can happen to you is to start investing in a bear market.”
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down
