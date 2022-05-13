SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says government is setting up the healthcare system to fail by undertraining and under-hiring doctors and nurses.
The current doctor-to-patient ratio in South Africa is estimated as one doctor per 3,198 people.
Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors.
Mzukwa says not only are there too few doctors and nurses but there have also been issues of healthcare professionals being attacked because of the long lines and slow service caused by the shortages.
This situation is apparently driving doctors and nurses out of the country as they are unable to get work or are put in high-risk situations when they are on duty.
We have got people that we know who have already left the country and when you raise these issues with government, they say you are fear mongering.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson of South African Medical Association
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37843295_female-doctor-writing-down-her-notes-about-little-kid.html
More from Local
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'
Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.Read More
Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law
Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.Read More
Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative.Read More
SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment
Recently, South Africa has made an incredible breakthrough in the treatment of drug resistant TB. Patients will now be able to take significantly fewer pills in a much shorter space of time to fight this illness.Read More
Expired driving licence cards not a major factor with car insurance claims
John Maytham speaks to motor insurance risks manager at the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), Zakes Sondiyazi, about whether or not an expired licence card affects insurance claims.Read More
Thank you! Our audience brings love and compassion to KZN flood victims
Support has been massive, which included two schools - Curro Midrand and De Kuilen High, whose initiatives set up dedicated collection rives by learners and their parents in an incredible display of philanthropy.Read More
It's time to declare a state of disaster over Eskom and SA's power woes: DA
The party has also announced that it has taken the “unprecedented” step to have this issue placed on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting.Read More
'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Megan Govender, the convenor of the Association for Savings and Investment SA.Read More
Coal plants closure may lead to more power cuts and higher price in five years
Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Eskom consultant and lead campaign manager at Hohm Energy Mathew Cruise on the future of the country's energy supply.Read More