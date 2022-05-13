Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law
A landmark ruling has been made which will allow spouses to claim assets, even if the marriage was out of community of property.
If passed, this law will pave the way for spouses to be compensated for their contribution to the marriage regardless of whether it is in community of property or not.
The matter was brought to the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday but still needs to be ruled on by the Constitutional Court.
The law in question is for Section 73(a) of the Divorce Act 70 passed in 1979 for reinstatement, replacing the current law that prohibits the claiming of assets for marriages out of community of property passed in 1984 for marriages in the accrual system and antenuptial contract.
It will, in essence, allow a judge to use their own discretion when dividing assets in the event of a divorce based on each spouse’s direct and indirect contribution to the marriage, the length of the marriage as well as other contributing factors.
The law, however, does not apply to marriages that have an antenuptial contract, commonly known as a prenup.
Listen to the audio for more.
