Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
Thailand will provide free dagga trees to a million households, announced Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul.
The country, known for its draconian drug laws, legalised the use and cultivation of dagga in January.
It legalised dagga for medical use in 2018.
Charnvirakul says the government wants dagga to become “a household crop” and that it will allow people to grow as many plants as they like.
Thailand is the latest in a growing list of countries, including South Africa, that intends to create a legal dagga industry.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37321871_thailand-flag-on-cannabis-background-drug-policy-legalization-of-marijuana.html?vti=nfxprmeksvus0vq2q8-1-1
