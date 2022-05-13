Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Unpacking why 'BOYS DON’T CRY'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N - social innovator and the creator of Prejudic•tionary.
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Anal Sex Safety
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph, medical doctor, sexologist and head of World Association of Sexual Health
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Xesha South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kholofelo Xesha Masha - Founder of watch company, Xesha South Africa.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches' Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022. 13 May 2022 9:23 AM
Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next. 13 May 2022 9:22 AM
Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative. 13 May 2022 7:29 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital. 13 May 2022 7:07 AM
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium. 12 May 2022 9:34 PM
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital. 12 May 2022 8:52 PM
View all Business
How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment? John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about ‘fast fashion’ and its devastati... 12 May 2022 7:14 PM
Mazisi Kunene is Thursday's Google Doodle, here's why A doodle of the anti-apartheid activist was put on the company's homepage on Thursday morning highlighting his work in resisting t... 12 May 2022 3:50 PM
Want to be a radio producer? Here's 3 essential skills you'll need Clement Manyathela’s Across The Desk segment features 702’s radio producers, Clive Moagi and Nthateng Keogotsitse on their role in... 12 May 2022 3:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

13 May 2022 7:07 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Youth unemployment
Job seekers
Data

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.

The high cost of being poor is felt by most of South Africa's youth.

Eight out of 10 people in this country have to spread their constrained funds between finding a job and having a meal, this is according to a study by advocacy campaign, Youth Capital and Open Dialogue.

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead for the campaign, on the high cost of looking for employment on the country's youth.

Duncan found that the estimated costs that young job seekers spend is around R500 a month on data and transport.

She adds that the need for data has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic with companies opting for virtual interviews.

A lot of young people, maybe because of COVID, have been invited to online interviews and that costs a lot of data.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead for Youth Capital

While the average person might argue that being interviewed in the comfort of your own home is a privilege, for some impoverished people, taking a taxi to the venue and back would amount to much less, says Duncan.

You might think it’s easier to do an online interview but for someone who’s maybe battling poor network coverage, load shedding, a basic smartphone and then the cost of data, which seems negligible to you and I who are on contracts, these are really barriers for young job seekers.

Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead for Youth Capital

The often unseen costs of looking for a job, such as making way to certify qualifications, sending emails, calling potential employers and logging into a computer (if you don't have access to one in your home) accumulate quite significantly for cash-strapped individuals, says Duncan.

Youth Capital suggests an integration into zero-data websites and WhatsApp communications as an alternative solution to the problem.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice




13 May 2022 7:07 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Youth unemployment
Job seekers
Data

More from Business

Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction

12 May 2022 9:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy

12 May 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?

12 May 2022 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022

12 May 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday evening

12 May 2022 12:24 PM

The power utility said this was due to continued constraints on the power grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees

12 May 2022 6:19 AM

The note also stated that although the service has over 222 million subscribers, 100 million of them access the app through someone else’s account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

11 May 2022 10:07 PM

Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

Business

Expired driving licence cards not a major factor with car insurance claims

Local

EWN Highlights

Godrich Gardee offers reward for more info on his daughter Hillary's murder

13 May 2022 9:05 AM

Agri minister says new master plan will increase farming investment, create jobs

13 May 2022 8:57 AM

No need for further govt injections into SAA, says Takatso Consortium

13 May 2022 8:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA