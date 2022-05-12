Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
- Takatso will invest R3bn into the airline over the next two years
- The consortium will acquire a 51% stake in South African Airways
- The Department of Public Enterprises will retain 49% share of SAA
The Takatso Consortium has welcomed government and Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's support for its majority purchase of South African Airways.
Takatso will acquire a 51% stake in SAA, while the Department of Public Enterprises retains the remaining 49% share.
Takatso will invest R3bn into the airline over the next two years.
Chairman at Takatso Consortium, Tshepo Mahloele says it's been a long and arduous process to tie up the deal.
There are many processes, first on the government's side that they had to go through, and on our side there were finer details that needed to be firmed up.Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman at Takatso Consortium
RELATED: SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium
An asset of this nature was not an easy journey at all, however we are at this point now and we're looking forward to see if we can get it totally over the line.Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman at Takatso Consortium
RELATED: 'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
There is no further need for injection into the new SAA going forward by government, of any sort.Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman at Takatso Consortium
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
