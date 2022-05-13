Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims
- More than 4,500 blankets woven by volunteers will go to charities and families in KZN just in time for winter
- The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project partnered with humanitarian relief group Gift of the Givers to create a "Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope" earlier this week
More than 4,500 blankets that were knitted with love will be donated to the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims to help keep them warm this winter.
The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative has joined forces with humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers to make sure the colourful knitted blankets reach those in need during the cold winter months.
On Wednesday, the blankets were put together in a square shape to create a "Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope".
The colourful display was revealed at Steyn City School in Midrand and the blankets were handed over to Gift of the Givers to distribute.
Brendan Grealy, who chairs the 67 Blankets initiative says volunteer ‘KnitWits’ from across South Africa took their time to stitch together their beautiful creations.
It's come from someone who has dedicated two weeks... or one week of their life to actually make a beautiful blanket.Brendan Grealy, Chair - 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela
Grealy says homemade blankets are more meaningful than store-bought blankets because they were made with love.
There are currently 16,000 people in South Africa who are part of the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela project and the organisation's footprint stretches to nine other countries.
People want to belong to something. They need a conduit to be able to do something for people less privileged than themselves.Brendan Grealy, Chair - 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10160485107334175&set=p.10160485107334175
More from Local
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'
Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.Read More
Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law
Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.Read More
SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment
Recently, South Africa has made an incredible breakthrough in the treatment of drug resistant TB. Patients will now be able to take significantly fewer pills in a much shorter space of time to fight this illness.Read More
SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail
Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors in South Africa.Read More
Expired driving licence cards not a major factor with car insurance claims
John Maytham speaks to motor insurance risks manager at the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), Zakes Sondiyazi, about whether or not an expired licence card affects insurance claims.Read More
Thank you! Our audience brings love and compassion to KZN flood victims
Support has been massive, which included two schools - Curro Midrand and De Kuilen High, whose initiatives set up dedicated collection rives by learners and their parents in an incredible display of philanthropy.Read More
It's time to declare a state of disaster over Eskom and SA's power woes: DA
The party has also announced that it has taken the “unprecedented” step to have this issue placed on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting.Read More
'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Megan Govender, the convenor of the Association for Savings and Investment SA.Read More
Coal plants closure may lead to more power cuts and higher price in five years
Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Eskom consultant and lead campaign manager at Hohm Energy Mathew Cruise on the future of the country's energy supply.Read More