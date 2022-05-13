Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy
Astronomers have revealed the first image of the black hole at the heart of the Milky Way Galaxy.
It is reported that the black hole is four million times more than the sun.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discovery.
Deane says all galaxies have a black hole.
By definition, there is no light escaping from a black hole but what we measure is that hot gas many many millions of degrees that are in its surroundings, so we are indirectly seeing the black hole in projection effectively against all this hot gas.Roger Deane, Professor of astrophysics and director of Wits Centre for Astrophysics
It looks a bit like a ring and the reason its a ring is because that light glowing around the black hole is bent around the black hole.Roger Deane, Professor of astrophysics and director of Wits Centre for Astrophysics
He adds that a black hole is a dense region of space-time and once something passes that black hole it cannot come back.
Listen to the full interview below:
