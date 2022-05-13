Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy





Astronomers have revealed the first image of the black hole at the heart of the Milky Way Galaxy.

It is reported that the black hole is four million times more than the sun.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discovery.

Deane says all galaxies have a black hole.

By definition, there is no light escaping from a black hole but what we measure is that hot gas many many millions of degrees that are in its surroundings, so we are indirectly seeing the black hole in projection effectively against all this hot gas. Roger Deane, Professor of astrophysics and director of Wits Centre for Astrophysics

It looks a bit like a ring and the reason its a ring is because that light glowing around the black hole is bent around the black hole. Roger Deane, Professor of astrophysics and director of Wits Centre for Astrophysics

At a simultaneous press conferences around the world, including at the Wits Planetarium at Wits University, astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy. Read more: https://t.co/zA9ZCN7y6T pic.twitter.com/D7q2wz1mlx — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) May 12, 2022

He adds that a black hole is a dense region of space-time and once something passes that black hole it cannot come back.

