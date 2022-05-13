Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'
The Minerals Council of South Africa has concluded the Mining Indaba 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address which some experts say hit the right notes for the corporation between of private and public sectors.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to public affairs and transformation senior executive at the Minerals Council South Africa Tebello Chabana and director of mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions Peter Major.
What was important was that he (Ramaphosa) made commitments to resolve 80% of the water licence backlog in the next 90 days. What we want to see is the commitment from the president and that these commitments be mirrored by the ministers then we will take him seriously.Tebello Chabana, Public affairs and transformation senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa
Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions and mining analyst Peter Major says thousands of jobs have been lost in the gold mining sector.
We have gone from the employment of over 850 thousand men to about 450 thousand men. I've never had President Cyril Ramaphosa give a bad speech. Ramaphosa chooses his words carefully and thoughtfully. In business, people look for action.Peter Major, Director of mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions and mining analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
