Today at 10:05
Unpacking why 'BOYS DON'T CRY'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N - social innovator and the creator of Prejudic•tionary.
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Anal Sex Safety
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph, medical doctor, sexologist and head of World Association of Sexual Health
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Xesha South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kholofelo Xesha Masha - Founder of watch company, Xesha South Africa.
Latest Local
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches' Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022. 13 May 2022 9:23 AM
Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next. 13 May 2022 9:22 AM
Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative. 13 May 2022 7:29 AM
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital. 13 May 2022 7:07 AM
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium. 12 May 2022 9:34 PM
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital. 12 May 2022 8:52 PM
How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment? John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about 'fast fashion' and its devastati... 12 May 2022 7:14 PM
Mazisi Kunene is Thursday's Google Doodle, here's why A doodle of the anti-apartheid activist was put on the company's homepage on Thursday morning highlighting his work in resisting t... 12 May 2022 3:50 PM
Want to be a radio producer? Here's 3 essential skills you'll need Clement Manyathela's Across The Desk segment features 702's radio producers, Clive Moagi and Nthateng Keogotsitse on their role in... 12 May 2022 3:22 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent's governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'

13 May 2022 9:23 AM
by Zanele Zama
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa
mining council

Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.

The Minerals Council of South Africa has concluded the Mining Indaba 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address which some experts say hit the right notes for the corporation between of private and public sectors.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to public affairs and transformation senior executive at the Minerals Council South Africa Tebello Chabana and director of mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions Peter Major.

What was important was that he (Ramaphosa) made commitments to resolve 80% of the water licence backlog in the next 90 days. What we want to see is the commitment from the president and that these commitments be mirrored by the ministers then we will take him seriously.

Tebello Chabana, Public affairs and transformation senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa

Director of Mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions and mining analyst Peter Major says thousands of jobs have been lost in the gold mining sector.

We have gone from the employment of over 850 thousand men to about 450 thousand men. I've never had President Cyril Ramaphosa give a bad speech. Ramaphosa chooses his words carefully and thoughtfully. In business, people look for action.

Peter Major, Director of mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions and mining analyst

Listen to the full interview below:




Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law

13 May 2022 9:22 AM

Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.

Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims

13 May 2022 7:29 AM

Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative.

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

13 May 2022 7:12 AM

Recently, South Africa has made an incredible breakthrough in the treatment of drug resistant TB. Patients will now be able to take significantly fewer pills in a much shorter space of time to fight this illness.

SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail

13 May 2022 7:10 AM

Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors in South Africa.

Expired driving licence cards not a major factor with car insurance claims

13 May 2022 6:55 AM

John Maytham speaks to motor insurance risks manager at the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), Zakes Sondiyazi, about whether or not an expired licence card affects insurance claims.

Thank you! Our audience brings love and compassion to KZN flood victims

12 May 2022 2:49 PM

Support has been massive, which included two schools - Curro Midrand and De Kuilen High, whose initiatives set up dedicated collection rives by learners and their parents in an incredible display of philanthropy.

It's time to declare a state of disaster over Eskom and SA's power woes: DA

12 May 2022 2:27 PM

The party has also announced that it has taken the “unprecedented” step to have this issue placed on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting.

'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'

12 May 2022 1:24 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Megan Govender, the convenor of the Association for Savings and Investment SA.

Coal plants closure may lead to more power cuts and higher price in five years

12 May 2022 12:56 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to former Eskom consultant and lead campaign manager at Hohm Energy Mathew Cruise on the future of the country's energy supply.

Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts on Thursday evening

12 May 2022 12:24 PM

The power utility said this was due to continued constraints on the power grid.

