WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral
CCTV footage showing passengers trying to stop a moving car has gone viral.
The passenger fell unconscious while driving at a busy intersection and the passenger had to break the window to open the door.
Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved. If you know them, email slaters@bbfl.us.— bbpd (@BBPD) May 11, 2022
