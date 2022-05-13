WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:41
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Tea Tourism
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Adele du Toit
Today at 14:35
702 Unpluged - Zuko ZA
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Zuko Zupiso - Afro Soul Singer
Today at 15:10
Pupils stabbed to death in Pimville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 15:16
EWN: President provides update on operation Vulindlela
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
Mayor Kuanda to give update on progress the city is making in restoring services and economy one month after devastating floods
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Mayor of Ethekwini
Today at 16:10
Government proposing that the term of office for heads of departments be extended to 10 years from the existing five years, subject to performance.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Google Translate can now translate to and from Sepedi and Tsonga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
SA motor industry exports to 152 destinations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish with Sello Hatang , CEO of Nelson Mandela Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 18:09
Consumer Spending Trends since the onset of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Xesha South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kholofelo Xesha Masha - Founder of watch company, Xesha South Africa.
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to pe... 13 May 2022 12:47 PM
Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a strin... 13 May 2022 12:00 PM
Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen. 13 May 2022 10:59 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital. 13 May 2022 7:07 AM
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium. 12 May 2022 9:34 PM
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital. 12 May 2022 8:52 PM
View all Business
Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all sp... 13 May 2022 11:57 AM
Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Fest... 13 May 2022 10:44 AM
Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't... 13 May 2022 7:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral

13 May 2022 9:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cars
'Whats Gone Viral'
good samaritan

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines

CCTV footage showing passengers trying to stop a moving car has gone viral.

The passenger fell unconscious while driving at a busy intersection and the passenger had to break the window to open the door.

Listen to what else has gone viral with Khabazela:




13 May 2022 9:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cars
'Whats Gone Viral'
good samaritan

More from World

Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy

13 May 2022 7:43 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this discovery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash

11 May 2022 10:44 AM

Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?

10 May 2022 10:41 AM

Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill

10 May 2022 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion

4 May 2022 2:53 PM

The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

2 May 2022 4:48 PM

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

Local

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

Local

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

EWN Highlights

Case against duo linked to Kgomotso Diale’s murder postponed to June

13 May 2022 1:31 PM

Musk says deal to buy Twitter 'temporarily on hold'

13 May 2022 1:17 PM

Climate change made KZN's deadly rains twice as likely, scientists say

13 May 2022 1:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA