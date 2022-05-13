WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:41
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Guests
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Tea Tourism
Guests
Guests
Adele du Toit
Today at 14:35
702 Unpluged - Zuko ZA
Guests
Guests
Zuko Zupiso - Afro Soul Singer
Today at 15:10
Pupils stabbed to death in Pimville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 15:16
EWN: President provides update on operation Vulindlela
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
Mayor Kuanda to give update on progress the city is making in restoring services and economy one month after devastating floods
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Mayor of Ethekwini
Today at 16:10
Government proposing that the term of office for heads of departments be extended to 10 years from the existing five years, subject to performance.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Google Translate can now translate to and from Sepedi and Tsonga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
SA motor industry exports to 152 destinations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish with Sello Hatang , CEO of Nelson Mandela Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 18:09
Consumer Spending Trends since the onset of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Xesha South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kholofelo Xesha Masha - Founder of watch company, Xesha South Africa.
Latest Local
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to pe... 13 May 2022 12:47 PM
Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a strin... 13 May 2022 12:00 PM
Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen. 13 May 2022 10:59 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital. 13 May 2022 7:07 AM
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium. 12 May 2022 9:34 PM
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital. 12 May 2022 8:52 PM
View all Business
Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all sp... 13 May 2022 11:57 AM
Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Fest... 13 May 2022 10:44 AM
Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't... 13 May 2022 7:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines

13 May 2022 10:22 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Marriage proposal
Funeral
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: **Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral**

A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend during a funeral has gone viral and even made international headlines.

The video captioned “Proposing to the deceased's daughter right at the funeral. Wiping the tears there and then" was shared on TikTok by user M.Mojela.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has Gone Viral with Khabazela:




13 May 2022 10:22 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Marriage proposal
Funeral
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Local

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

13 May 2022 12:47 PM

The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.

Read More

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

13 May 2022 12:00 PM

Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank. He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

Read More

Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases

13 May 2022 10:59 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen.

Read More

Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'

13 May 2022 9:23 AM

Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.

Read More

Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law

13 May 2022 9:22 AM

Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.

Read More

Missing Image Placeholder

Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing

13 May 2022 7:59 AM

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

Read More

Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims

13 May 2022 7:29 AM

Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative.

Read More

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

13 May 2022 7:12 AM

Recently, South Africa has made an incredible breakthrough in the treatment of drug resistant TB. Patients will now be able to take significantly fewer pills in a much shorter space of time to fight this illness.

Read More

SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail

13 May 2022 7:10 AM

Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors in South Africa.

Read More

Expired driving licence cards not a major factor with car insurance claims

13 May 2022 6:55 AM

John Maytham speaks to motor insurance risks manager at the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), Zakes Sondiyazi, about whether or not an expired licence card affects insurance claims.

Read More

