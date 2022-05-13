WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines
A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend during a funeral has gone viral and even made international headlines.
The video captioned “Proposing to the deceased's daughter right at the funeral. Wiping the tears there and then" was shared on TikTok by user M.Mojela.
Watch the video below:
You thought now was the time to propose marriage to me? At my parent's funeral, you thought now would be the right time to get on a knee and present me with a ring?!?!?!?! I'd hit you over the head with one of the grave diggers' shovels, tf https://t.co/f06QQoOcUD— Alison DiLaurentis' Yellow Top (@cavalier__youth) May 5, 2022
