Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator





Research shows that men are more than four times likely to commit suicide than women, with South Africa attributing to the third highest suicide rate in Africa.

Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all spectrums.

She chats to Clement Manyathela about gender norms and their harmful societal impact particularly on men.

"Man up," "boys don't cry" and ''taking it like a man'' are typical statements said to men on how they should respond to pain which is something Njomane says is not sustainable.

The gender inclusion coach adds that men are not entirely responsible for this.

When you are socialised as a man you are taught the feeling of pain means that there is something wrong with you and not the source of pain. Mbali Njomane, Social innovator and diversity inclusion coach

In contrast to how society encourages women to express themselves men instead suppress their emotions which in turn makes it harder for them to empathise and relate to others in society.

It's not so much that men don't feel vulnerability, it's that they have learnt to suppress it. Mbali Njomane, Social innovator and diversity inclusion coach

