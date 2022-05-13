Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody
JOHANNESBURG - A high-ranking Portuguese banker-cum-fugitive fraudster who was arrested in South Africa late last year, has died in custody before he could be extradited.
Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank.
He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban, and was due to appear in court on Friday for an extradition hearing.
Rendeiro was found guilty of a raft of charges, including computer and document forgery, fraud, breach of confidence and money laundering, all linked to the collapse of the Portuguese Private Bank.
He was slapped with a combined total of more than 18 years behind bars and against this backdrop fled Portugal in September.
He was arrested two months later and had been in custody at Westville Prison since then.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Friday morning confirmed that Rendeiro had died in custody.
He said that an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of and circumstances leading to his death.
This article first appeared on EWN : Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/prison-prison-cell-jail-crime-553836/
More from Local
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More
Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen.Read More
WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'
Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.Read More
Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law
Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.Read More
Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing
The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"Read More
Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative.Read More
SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment
Recently, South Africa has made an incredible breakthrough in the treatment of drug resistant TB. Patients will now be able to take significantly fewer pills in a much shorter space of time to fight this illness.Read More
SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail
Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors in South Africa.Read More