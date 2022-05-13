'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem has confirmed an investigation into a data breach of 3.6 million people’s personal information.
In a statement released on the company's website on Thursday, it confirms that: "No identification numbers, medical, financial or banking information was contained in this database.'' However, the incident exposed details on names, surnames and email addresses of more than 3.6 million Dis-Chem customers.
The retailer, which was made aware of the break on 1 May, launched an investigation into unauthorised access by a third party, which occurred at the beginning of April 2022.
Almost a year go Transet, South Africa's state logistics organisation, underwent a cyber attack that forced it to halt operations and immediately forfeit fulfilling contractual obligations on 22 July 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform, on Dis-Chem's cyber attack.
Thornton says this is an ongoing trend South African businesses should expect to see in the future.
He adds that due to the pandemic, businesses have transitioned to conducting operations online, making them more susceptible to more cyber attacks.
The data breach may also lead to reputational damage for businesses if consumers cannot trust them to protect their personal information.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More
Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.Read More
Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.Read More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More
How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.Read More
More from Local
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More
Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody
Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank. He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.Read More
Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen.Read More
WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'
Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.Read More
Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law
Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.Read More
Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing
The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"Read More
Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative.Read More