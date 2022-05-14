Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Whistleblowing is an important tool for exposing corruption and wrongdoing, but in many cases in South Africa, the risk far outweighs the rewards.
Whistleblowers may find their careers derailed and their safety at risk with little protection from government.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections these brave people have and need.
South Africa does have a whistleblower protection regime but it primarily focuses on workplace detriment and many don’t find it actually helps them.
Someone that works with whistleblowers said to us the legal regime is not worth the paper its written on.Emma Schuster, Analyst with Just Share
In order to better protect and encourage whistleblowers, the gaps in the law need to be addressed and a support system needs to be put in place to help with meeting their immediate needs.
To find out more, listen to the full interview below.
