Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Transnet Freight Rail responds to concerns by mining houses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ali Motala, managing executive of Transnet Freight Rail’s North Corridor
Today at 17:20
SA motor industry exports to 152 destinations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish with Sello Hatang , CEO of Nelson Mandela Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 18:09
Consumer Spending Trends since the onset of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isana Cordier - Head: Consumer Goods and Services Sector Coverage at Absa CIB
Today at 18:11
The Money Show Explainer 2022 Mining Indaba : still just singing the song of potential?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Callee Davis - Economist at Oxford Economics Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Xesha South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kholofelo Xesha Masha - Founder of watch company, Xesha South Africa.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province. 13 May 2022 3:06 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to pe... 13 May 2022 12:47 PM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital. 13 May 2022 7:07 AM
View all Business
Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy. 13 May 2022 2:17 PM
Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all sp... 13 May 2022 11:57 AM
Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Fest... 13 May 2022 10:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever

13 May 2022 2:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Science
Milky Way
Astronomy
black hole
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Sagittarius A*
Tana Joseph
AstroComms

Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy.

It was a wild week for science.

Researchers grew plants in soil from the moon while astronomers published a never-before-seen image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

© chagpg/123rf.com

RELATED: Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds

Scientists used soil samples taken during moon missions between 1969 and 1972 to grow a type of cabbage.

For the first six days, the moon soil-grown plants looked indistinguishable from earth soil-grown ones.

After that, the lunar plants started to wilt, but it’s still a great result for an experiment almost everyone involved in expected to fail.

The image of Sagittarius A* is the first direct observation confirming the presence of the black hole.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Tana Joseph, an astronomer at AstroComms about this.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever




13 May 2022 2:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Science
Milky Way
Astronomy
black hole
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Sagittarius A*
Tana Joseph
AstroComms

More from Lifestyle

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator

13 May 2022 11:57 AM

Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all spectrums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival

13 May 2022 10:44 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing

13 May 2022 7:59 AM

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment?

12 May 2022 7:14 PM

John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about ‘fast fashion’ and its devastating environmental impacts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mazisi Kunene is Thursday's Google Doodle, here's why

12 May 2022 3:50 PM

A doodle of the anti-apartheid activist was put on the company's homepage on Thursday morning highlighting his work in resisting the racist apartheid regime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be a radio producer? Here's 3 essential skills you'll need

12 May 2022 3:22 PM

Clement Manyathela’s Across The Desk segment features 702’s radio producers, Clive Moagi and Nthateng Keogotsitse on their role in the profession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UKZN graduations: Ululations, tears of joy and a 'split'

12 May 2022 2:24 PM

The celebrations, as they collect their qualifications, have been the highlight of each ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'

12 May 2022 1:24 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Megan Govender, the convenor of the Association for Savings and Investment SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

Local

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

Local

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa will be able to provide extended child grant over 'next few days': Zulu

13 May 2022 5:17 PM

North Korea confirms first COVID-19 death in 'explosive' outbreak

13 May 2022 5:05 PM

Don't get too comfortable, Eskom has warned of even more dark times ahead

13 May 2022 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA