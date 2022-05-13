Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
DURBAN - One hundred and twenty-nine flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal have been buried thanks to funds donated by the Motsepe Foundation.
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.
So far, 390 deaths have been reported in eThekwini and the mayor hopes to assist more families.
“To date, through the Motsepe Foundation, we have been able to process the burial of 129 people and we are committed to see this process through so no one is left behind.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
