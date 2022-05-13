Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
Transnet Freight Rail responds to concerns by mining houses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ali Motala, managing executive of Transnet Freight Rail’s North Corridor
Today at 17:20
SA motor industry exports to 152 destinations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish with Sello Hatang , CEO of Nelson Mandela Foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 18:09
Consumer Spending Trends since the onset of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isana Cordier - Head: Consumer Goods and Services Sector Coverage at Absa CIB
Today at 18:11
The Money Show Explainer 2022 Mining Indaba : still just singing the song of potential?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Callee Davis - Economist at Oxford Economics Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Xesha South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kholofelo Xesha Masha - Founder of watch company, Xesha South Africa.
Latest Local
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province. 13 May 2022 3:06 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to pe... 13 May 2022 12:47 PM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando's has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield about his new book, "Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital. 13 May 2022 7:07 AM
View all Business
Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy. 13 May 2022 2:17 PM
Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all sp... 13 May 2022 11:57 AM
Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Fest... 13 May 2022 10:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent's governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 11:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation

13 May 2022 3:06 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Motsepe Foundation
KZN Floods
Mxolisi Kaunda

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.

DURBAN - One hundred and twenty-nine flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal have been buried thanks to funds donated by the Motsepe Foundation.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.

So far, 390 deaths have been reported in eThekwini and the mayor hopes to assist more families.

“To date, through the Motsepe Foundation, we have been able to process the burial of 129 people and we are committed to see this process through so no one is left behind.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation




13 May 2022 3:06 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Motsepe Foundation
KZN Floods
Mxolisi Kaunda

More from Local

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Read More arrow_forward

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

13 May 2022 12:47 PM

The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.

Read More arrow_forward

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

13 May 2022 12:00 PM

Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank. He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

Read More arrow_forward

Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases

13 May 2022 10:59 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines

13 May 2022 10:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'

13 May 2022 9:23 AM

Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

Court ruling paves way for major changes to divorce law

13 May 2022 9:22 AM

Mandy Weiner speaks to specialist divorce attorney, Billy Gundelfinger, to unpack this ruling and what will happen next.

Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing

13 May 2022 7:59 AM

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

Read More arrow_forward

Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims

13 May 2022 7:29 AM

Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Brendan Grealy from the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela initiative.

Read More arrow_forward

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

13 May 2022 7:12 AM

Recently, South Africa has made an incredible breakthrough in the treatment of drug resistant TB. Patients will now be able to take significantly fewer pills in a much shorter space of time to fight this illness.

Read More arrow_forward

