Joburg's golden opportunities - highlights from the State of the City Address





In her maiden State of the City Address and as the first woman mayor, Mpho Phalatse described the multiparty government’s achievements, and outlined its seven priorities which commit to give residents and businesses:

· A city that gets the basics right · A safe city · A caring city · A business-friendly city · An inclusive city · A well-run city · A smart city

The multiparty government has ensured that every household receives waste services weekly.

To reduce reliance on Eskom, and end rolling blackouts, the city will host an energy indaba to introduce an energy mix as the city partners with independent power producers and small-scale energy generators.

In addition, the city aims to invest R2.8 billion within the next three financial years to improve its water services infrastructure. Joburg Water’s Marginalised Areas Programme will ensure that the basic water and sewer needs of informal settlements are also catered for.

Through partnerships, 7,524 potholes were filled in just seven weeks.

The city is currently exceeding its target of collecting R4-billion every month. Delinquent ratepayers will have their services cut-off. The Debt Rehabilitation Programme will assist customers that default on municipal account payments to bring their accounts up to date.

The city has begun an audit of the 29,000 city-owned properties. Where possible, properties will be released to business for better utilisation.

One-thousand eight-hundred new Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers have been deployed into the inner-city to restore order and stimulate safe economic activity. The city is also linking thousands of CCTV cameras to the Public Safety Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) to enable it to better respond to crime.

Two new clinics were opened in Bophelong and Florida. The long-awaited Naledi Clinic is currently under construction and, in the next three years, ten new clinics will be built across the city.

The city’s migration policy is currently under review to protect human rights but also to recognise the inalienable rights of South African citizens.

Once approved, the informal trade policy will enable informal traders to reclaim their trading spaces.

The city will continue to roll out more opportunity centres to support businesses and ensure fair access to Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) opportunities.

The hostel redevelopment project will see the revamp of hostels and upgrading of community residential units.

Investigations into corruption have been undertaken and Johannesburg residents can expect to see guilty parties fired and looted funds recovered.