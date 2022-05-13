Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day
Let's face it, having to suffer through a month with only one public holiday after being spoiled by the April's long-weekend fiesta has been hard on us all. But fear not, Friday kicks off with the perfect excuse to fire up the weekend on a boozy-iful note (let's be responsible, alright?!).
Today marks World Cocktail Day, a day where we can openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.
To top it all off, it is Friday the 13th. What better reasons could there be to drink?
For those who want to feel the vibrations of some vodka, wonkiness from some wine or giddiness from a little gin but want to skip the roads altogether to really let loose - or save money by pre-drinking before ordering your meal - here are three cocktails you and your besties can make from the comfort of your own home.
Release your inhibitions, cheers to the freakin' weekend, blame it on the booze if you're 'feeling loose', but make sure you're doing it all responsibly.
COMSMOPOLITIAN Ingredients:
- 90 ml vodka
- 45 ml orange liqueur
- 30 ml lime juice
- 30 ml cranberry juice
- 1 cup ice cubes
- 1 orange peel
Method:
- Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake.
- Strain into glasses and garnish.
DRY MARTINI Ingredients:
20ml vermouth dry 40ml gin 1 olive and lemon peel
Method:
- Mix together the vermouth and gin, and pour into a cocktail glass.
- Garnish with olives and lemon peel.
MOJITO Ingredients:
- lime juice
- lime zest
- 8 chopped mint leaves
- 2 Tbs of palm sugar
- 400ml soda water
- 40ml white rum
Method:
- Place the rum, sugar, lime juice, rind and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker and crush with a muddler (or mortar if you don’t have one)
- Add the soda water and shake the cocktail together.
- Pour out in two tall glasses.
- Serve with a sprig of mint and a straw.
Recipes pulled Food24.com
This article first appeared on EWN : Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118146949_tree-colorful-gin-tonic-cocktails-in-glasses-on-bar-counter-in-pup-or-restaurant-.html
More from Lifestyle
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in?
In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in.Read More
From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success
Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever
Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy.Read More
Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator
Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all spectrums.Read More
Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival
Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary FestivalRead More
Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing
The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"Read More
How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment?
John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about ‘fast fashion’ and its devastating environmental impacts.Read More
Mazisi Kunene is Thursday's Google Doodle, here's why
A doodle of the anti-apartheid activist was put on the company's homepage on Thursday morning highlighting his work in resisting the racist apartheid regime.Read More