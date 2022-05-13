Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Afriforum CEO, Kallie Kriel
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kallie Kriel - Afriforum CEO
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice. 13 May 2022 5:45 PM
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province. 13 May 2022 3:06 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in? In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in. 13 May 2022 6:47 PM
Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-re... 13 May 2022 6:28 PM
From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success. 13 May 2022 6:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day

13 May 2022 6:28 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Alcohol
Cosmopolitan
World Cocktail Day
Cocktail
Martini
Mojito

Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.

Let's face it, having to suffer through a month with only one public holiday after being spoiled by the April's long-weekend fiesta has been hard on us all. But fear not, Friday kicks off with the perfect excuse to fire up the weekend on a boozy-iful note (let's be responsible, alright?!).

Today marks World Cocktail Day, a day where we can openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.

To top it all off, it is Friday the 13th. What better reasons could there be to drink?

For those who want to feel the vibrations of some vodka, wonkiness from some wine or giddiness from a little gin but want to skip the roads altogether to really let loose - or save money by pre-drinking before ordering your meal - here are three cocktails you and your besties can make from the comfort of your own home.

Release your inhibitions, cheers to the freakin' weekend, blame it on the booze if you're 'feeling loose', but make sure you're doing it all responsibly.

COMSMOPOLITIAN Ingredients:

  • 90 ml vodka
  • 45 ml orange liqueur
  • 30 ml lime juice
  • 30 ml cranberry juice
  • 1 cup ice cubes
  • 1 orange peel

Method:

  • Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake.
  • Strain into glasses and garnish.

DRY MARTINI Ingredients:

20ml vermouth dry 40ml gin 1 olive and lemon peel

Method:

  • Mix together the vermouth and gin, and pour into a cocktail glass.
  • Garnish with olives and lemon peel.

MOJITO Ingredients:

  • lime juice
  • lime zest
  • 8 chopped mint leaves
  • 2 Tbs of palm sugar
  • 400ml soda water
  • 40ml white rum

Method:

  • Place the rum, sugar, lime juice, rind and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker and crush with a muddler (or mortar if you don’t have one)
  • Add the soda water and shake the cocktail together.
  • Pour out in two tall glasses.
  • Serve with a sprig of mint and a straw.

Recipes pulled Food24.com


This article first appeared on EWN : Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day




13 May 2022 6:28 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Alcohol
Cosmopolitan
World Cocktail Day
Cocktail
Martini
Mojito

More from Lifestyle

It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in?

13 May 2022 6:47 PM

In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success

13 May 2022 6:09 PM

Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever

13 May 2022 2:17 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, who also discusses the 1st pic of the black hole in the middle of our galaxy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boys don't cry because they are taught not to, says social innovator

13 May 2022 11:57 AM

Mbali Njomane is a social innovator and creator of prejudic_tionary, a social media glossary that explains prejudice across all spectrums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival

13 May 2022 10:44 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams about this weekend's exciting Franshoek Literary Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing

13 May 2022 7:59 AM

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment?

12 May 2022 7:14 PM

John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about ‘fast fashion’ and its devastating environmental impacts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mazisi Kunene is Thursday's Google Doodle, here's why

12 May 2022 3:50 PM

A doodle of the anti-apartheid activist was put on the company's homepage on Thursday morning highlighting his work in resisting the racist apartheid regime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be a radio producer? Here's 3 essential skills you'll need

12 May 2022 3:22 PM

Clement Manyathela’s Across The Desk segment features 702’s radio producers, Clive Moagi and Nthateng Keogotsitse on their role in the profession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

Local

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

Local

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

EWN Highlights

Day Zero looming: Nelson Mandela Bay a month a way from taps running dry

13 May 2022 8:04 PM

Central African Republic bans documentary for 'inciting revolt'

13 May 2022 6:55 PM

SA will face a water crisis worse than electricity disaster, MPs told

13 May 2022 5:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA