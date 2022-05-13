It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in?
JOHANNESBURG - Superstitions are something that everyone has had some exposure to. Whether its never walking under a ladder or knowing that breaking a mirror is seven years of bad luck, these superstitions can often follow us throughout our lives.
In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, lets look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in.
One common superstition that often invades children’s sleepovers is saying Candyman or Bloody Mary three times in the mirror to summon the evil entity, something many adults still won't risk trying.
Other’s may be a little less ominous, like the belief that a bird pooping on you gives good fortune, although it never feels that way in the moment.
Some superstitions can also be very personal; 702's John Perlman said on his show that as child going to watch soccer games, he firmly believed that if the team he was supporting played towards the stand he was sitting in in the first half, they would lose the game.
After the way this decade has started, we could all use a little luck this Friday the 13th, so just to be safe, we hope you didn't spill the salt or step on any cracks today.
This article first appeared on EWN
