Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute





JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said it's prepared to embark on a strike next week over a wage increase dispute between SARS and the Public Servants' Association (PSA).

The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conducting themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable.

The PSA said the revenue service has consistently refused to budge from its zero percent offer for the 2022/2023 wage talks despite recording a 25% increase in taxes collected.

Fedusa is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene.

"Our doors are open for any discussion but we believe in terms of the magnitude of the matter and the possible impact it will have on the country and society at large we feel that the Minister of Finance should get involved and intervene in terms of we are trying to get the parties together," said the deputy Secretary-General at Fedusa, Ashley Benjamin.

