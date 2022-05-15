Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conduction themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable. 15 May 2022 7:34 AM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
View all Business
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in? In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in. 13 May 2022 6:47 PM
Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-re... 13 May 2022 6:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute

15 May 2022 7:34 AM
by Buhle Mbhele
Tags:
Wage dispute
Federation of Unions of South Africa
Public Servants' Association

The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conduction themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said it's prepared to embark on a strike next week over a wage increase dispute between SARS and the Public Servants' Association (PSA).

The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conducting themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable.

The PSA said the revenue service has consistently refused to budge from its zero percent offer for the 2022/2023 wage talks despite recording a 25% increase in taxes collected.

Fedusa is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene.

"Our doors are open for any discussion but we believe in terms of the magnitude of the matter and the possible impact it will have on the country and society at large we feel that the Minister of Finance should get involved and intervene in terms of we are trying to get the parties together," said the deputy Secretary-General at Fedusa, Ashley Benjamin.


This article first appeared on EWN : Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute




15 May 2022 7:34 AM
by Buhle Mbhele
Tags:
Wage dispute
Federation of Unions of South Africa
Public Servants' Association

More from Business

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

13 May 2022 7:07 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction

12 May 2022 9:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy

12 May 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?

12 May 2022 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022

12 May 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

Local

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

Local

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

EWN Highlights

Man believed to be Springbok rugby player arrested at OR Tambo

15 May 2022 2:07 PM

SA Navy band plays for pads in Simons Town

15 May 2022 1:41 PM

Finland to apply for Nato membership: president, prime minister

15 May 2022 12:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA