Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute
JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said it's prepared to embark on a strike next week over a wage increase dispute between SARS and the Public Servants' Association (PSA).
The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conducting themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable.
The PSA said the revenue service has consistently refused to budge from its zero percent offer for the 2022/2023 wage talks despite recording a 25% increase in taxes collected.
Fedusa is calling on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene.
"Our doors are open for any discussion but we believe in terms of the magnitude of the matter and the possible impact it will have on the country and society at large we feel that the Minister of Finance should get involved and intervene in terms of we are trying to get the parties together," said the deputy Secretary-General at Fedusa, Ashley Benjamin.
This article first appeared on EWN : Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
More from Business
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More
Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.Read More
Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.Read More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More