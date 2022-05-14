Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in? In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in. 13 May 2022 6:47 PM
Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-re... 13 May 2022 6:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Eskom
stage 2 power cuts

Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Another day another round of load shedding.

Eskom has implemented stage 2 power cuts that are expected to last until 10 o'clock tonight.

Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.

It said there were breakdowns on each unit at Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina, and Kusile power stations on Friday night.

The struggling utility downgraded load shedding to stage 1 on Friday after the recovery of some units at Majuba and Kusile.

But spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said today is a different story.

"A delay in return in 650 megawatts due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique has further contributed to the capacity shortages. We currently have 2400 megawatts on planned maintenance while another 17,800 of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns".


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight




Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month

14 May 2022 1:34 PM

Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.

Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'

14 May 2022 7:08 AM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.

George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs

13 May 2022 5:45 PM

The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation

13 May 2022 3:06 PM

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

13 May 2022 12:47 PM

The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

13 May 2022 12:00 PM

Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank. He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases

13 May 2022 10:59 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen.

WATCH: Man proposing to his girlfriend at funeral makes international headlines

13 May 2022 10:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Mining Indaba analysis: 'In business people look for action, not just speeches'

13 May 2022 9:23 AM

Bongani Bingwa finds out more from roleplayers after the conclusion of the Mining Indaba 2022.

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

Local

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

Local

SA researchers make major breakthrough in TB treatment

Local

Tshwane Transport MMC promises Numsa a response on their demands by Wednesday

14 May 2022 7:13 PM

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM

Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her 5-year sentence

14 May 2022 4:32 PM

