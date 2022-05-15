Streaming issues? Report here
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight

15 May 2022 3:02 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Elton Jantjies

Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rugby Union has confirmed that Spingbok fly half Elton Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 31-year-old was handcuffed on his arrival in Johannesburg from Dubai on Sunday morning.

Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.

Saru President Mark Alexander said they have been made aware of the arrest.


This article first appeared on EWN : Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight




