Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has died.
The news of her passing came in on Sunday afternoon.
She died at her home surrounded by her family.
Details around the cause of her death however is not known.
The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician.
#RIPDeborahFraser— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 15, 2022
Rest in Perfect Peace Ausi Deborah Fraser.
Your music lives on 🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/bXnWB6zndl
