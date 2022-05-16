Eskom: More breakdowns at power stations will lead to escalation of power cuts





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that further breakdowns at its power stations may see the load shedding stage change at short notice this week.

The utility has announced that South Africans will have to endure more rolling blackouts, with stage 3 power cuts expected from 5pm this afternoon until 10pm this evening.

This comes after stage two power cuts were implemented last week.

Eskom is blaming the failure of additional units at some of its power stations for the supply shortfall. This means that we're now experiencing the eighth consecutive day of unreliable and unpredictable power supply.

Eskom is expected to turn up the dial, with stage 3 power cuts planned for Monday and Tuesday evening.

Thereafter, the utility said that it would resume with stage 2 power cuts for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has urged South Africans to help safeguard the grid.

"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items," he said.

The utility has apologised for the frustrating and costly blackouts. It has also promised to keep us in the loop about what we can expect for the rest of the week as it battles with the only service it's meant to provide.

