Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
JOHANNESBURG - Analysts have warned motorists to expect a massive petrol price increase next month.
This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.
Analysts have also warned that there is little that government can do to cushion society further as the increase would likely be driven by factors outside of its control.
Economist Dawie Roodt said that the end of government's emergency fuel levy intervention would lead to consumers paying R1.50 more per litre of petrol.
He said that normal market forces were likely to push up the petrol price increase further.
“Based on information, about two days ago the petrol price would’ve increased by nearly R2 a litre in any event. So we’re talking about R2 plus R1.50 bringing it up to R3.50 that the increase is likely to be per litre of petrol in June,” said Roodt.
Economist Bonke Dumisa said that the petrol price hike would likely be followed by an increase in the consumer price index, making it more expensive to pay off home loans and other consumer products.
"This pushes up the food inflation as well and the food inflation affects mostly the poor people. So, things are really getting out of control economically,” Dumisa said.
Dumisa encouraged South Africans to plan well financially, as life will in all likelihood become more costly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Business
Eskom: More breakdowns at power stations will lead to escalation of power cuts
The utility has announced that South Africans will have to endure more rolling blackouts, with stage 3 power cuts expected from 5pm on Monday afternoon until 10pm in the evening.Read More
Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute
The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conduction themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable.Read More
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More
Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.Read More
More from Local
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected
Frayintermedia CEO Desmond Latham and Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney talk about the fuel shortages.Read More
Got a gripe with your bank? You're not alone, banking complaints have spiked
Refilwe Moloto speaks to banking ombudsman, Reana Steyn about the OBS Annual Banking report for 2021Read More
Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work
Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.Read More
Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel
AfriForum head of private prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel says there should be less talking and more action with this case.Read More
Married out of community of property? You could now claim assets when you split
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Natasha Truyens, a senior attorney specialising in family law.Read More