Married out of community of property? You could now claim assets when you split
- Spouses married out of community of property can now apply to claim assets when they split
- The Gauteng High Court has deemed parts of the Divorce Act unconstitutional and discriminatory against women
- Attorney Natasha Truyens says the ruling will have a major impact on the future of antenuptial contracts
Spouses married out of community of property and without the accrual system don't have to walk away empty-handed when they get divorced, according to a landmark court ruling.
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has declared section 7(3)(a) of Divorce Act 70 of 1979 unconstitutional.
The section refers to the distribution of a couple’s assets when getting divorced and previosuly did not allow for a court to make a “redistribution order”.
This means that people married out of community of property and without the accrual system could not benefit from what they might have contributed to the marriage when they got divorced.
Attorney Natasha Truyens says the ruling will mainly affect people married out of the community of property without the accrual system.
Those parties will now be able to apply for financial compensation for their contribution to the marriage, if the court deems it just.
"In the past, those parties that were getting a divorce couldn't ask anything from the other party but now with this order, they can invoke the provisions of Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act and they can ask the court for a redistribution order. In other words, they can ask the court to give some of the other party's assets to them," Truyens explains.
She says the onus will be on the spouse to prove to the court that they qualify for the redistribution of assets.
Truyens says judges would have to consider various factors, including:
- any direct or indirect contribution made by the party to the maintenance or increase of the estate of the other person
- the existing means and obligations of both parties
- any donation made by one party to the other during the substance of the marriage
- any other factors which should be taken into account
According to Truyens, the ruling will have a major impact on the future of antenuptial contracts if it is upheld by the Constitutional Court.
The Pretoria High Court delivered a judgment which declared Section 7(3)(a) of the Divorce Act inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid to the extent that the provision limits the operation of Section 7(3)(a) to marriages out of community of property entered into before the commencement of the Matrimonial Property Act (MPA) of 1984.Natasha Truyens, senior associate attorney - Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
The practical implications of this judgment would mean that any person who entered into an antenuptial contract without accrual after the commencement of the Matrimonial Property Act may now ask a court for a redistribution of assets, thus overriding the content of their signed antenuptial contract if a court deems it appropriate and just.Natasha Truyens, senior associate attorney - Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
For people married in a community of property at this stage, it doesn't mean anything.Natasha Truyens, senior associate attorney - Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
It more or less looks like the antenuptial contracts with the accrual might be phased out over the years if Constitutional Court confirms this order.Natasha Truyens, senior associate attorney - Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Married out of community of property? You could now claim assets when you split
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277247_male-african-hand-signing-financial-contract-concept-black-businessman-put-write-signature-on-legal-.html?vti=nff150h648tn5jcn4n-1-6
More from Local
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected
Frayintermedia CEO Desmond Latham and Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney talk about the fuel shortages.Read More
Got a gripe with your bank? You're not alone, banking complaints have spiked
Refilwe Moloto speaks to banking ombudsman, Reana Steyn about the OBS Annual Banking report for 2021Read More
Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work
Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.Read More
Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel
AfriForum head of private prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel says there should be less talking and more action with this case.Read More
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.Read More