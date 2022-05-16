Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel





Head of private prosecutions at AfriForum, Advocate Gerrie Nel says the death of Major General Johan Ndlovu will not impact the Senzo Meyiwa case.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Nel says Ndlovu was not on the witness list and he had not even given a statement to the police.

Ndlovu was one of the first police detectives on the scene back in 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend's house in Vosloorus.

I have to agree with the National Prosecuting Authority that his untimely passing will not impact the trial whatsoever. He was never a state witness, he was never intended to be a state witness, his name is not on the witness list. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Head of private prosecutions - AfriForum

All these conspiracy theories and theories have been created by the long delay in the case. As far as this case is concerned, there should be more action and less talk. Advocate Gerrie Nel, Head of private prosecutions - AfriForum

Listen to the full interview below: