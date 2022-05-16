Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected





Is there a fuel shortage affecting airlines?

The Sunday Times is reporting that the airlines are spending as much as R1.5 million on each flight to divert their aircraft for refuelling because of a continuing shortage of jet fuel at OR Tambo International.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Frayintermedia CEO ad aviation expert Desmond Latham says the KwaZulu-Natal floods and failure of Transnet are contributing to the crisis.

Any airline flying more than one flight per day especially internationally and hasn't managed its purchase ahead in May is having problems. Desmond Latham, CEO - Frayintermedia

The crisis is not ending. Things are looking stable because the airlines have decided to spend more money. Desmond Latham, CEO - Frayintermedia

Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney says the normal fuel supply will resume in October.

The reason why we are in this position is due to the recent floods we've had in KZN which meant that the normal fuel supply through rail from the coast to the airport has not been able to happen so we are not relying on the pipeline fuel. Terence Delomaney, Group executive operations management - Airports Company South Africa

We have done over 1,300 international air traffic movements over and there were 14 flights that were cancelled. At this point in time the domestic airlines don't really have an issue with fuel. Terence Delomaney, Group executive operations management - Airports Company South Africa

Listen to the full interview below: