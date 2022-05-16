Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected
Is there a fuel shortage affecting airlines?
The Sunday Times is reporting that the airlines are spending as much as R1.5 million on each flight to divert their aircraft for refuelling because of a continuing shortage of jet fuel at OR Tambo International.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Frayintermedia CEO ad aviation expert Desmond Latham says the KwaZulu-Natal floods and failure of Transnet are contributing to the crisis.
Any airline flying more than one flight per day especially internationally and hasn't managed its purchase ahead in May is having problems.Desmond Latham, CEO - Frayintermedia
The crisis is not ending. Things are looking stable because the airlines have decided to spend more money.Desmond Latham, CEO - Frayintermedia
Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney says the normal fuel supply will resume in October.
The reason why we are in this position is due to the recent floods we've had in KZN which meant that the normal fuel supply through rail from the coast to the airport has not been able to happen so we are not relying on the pipeline fuel.Terence Delomaney, Group executive operations management - Airports Company South Africa
We have done over 1,300 international air traffic movements over and there were 14 flights that were cancelled. At this point in time the domestic airlines don't really have an issue with fuel.Terence Delomaney, Group executive operations management - Airports Company South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
More from Local
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Got a gripe with your bank? You're not alone, banking complaints have spiked
Refilwe Moloto speaks to banking ombudsman, Reana Steyn about the OBS Annual Banking report for 2021Read More
Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work
Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.Read More
Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel
AfriForum head of private prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel says there should be less talking and more action with this case.Read More
Married out of community of property? You could now claim assets when you split
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Natasha Truyens, a senior attorney specialising in family law.Read More
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.Read More