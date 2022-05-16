WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video





Twitter is divided over a video showing a truck driver driving recklessly in Mpumalanga.

In the viral video, the driver can be seen overtaking two trucks at some point and eventually hitting a trailer of a bakkie almost causing an accident.

Some say it was brake failure and are commending the driver for his driving skills while others are calling for the driver to be arrested for endangering the lives of other motorists.

