WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Xhosa rugby commentators are known to add that extra zing to the game but this viral video certainly takes the cup.
Lights went out during a clash between Western Province and the Pumas and the commentators went wild.
Watch the full video below:
𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂!! 𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂!! 🔌— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 13, 2022
The stadium lights went out in the #CarlingCurrieCup clash between Western Province and the Pumas and the isiXhosa commentators could not believe it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nhrLCjFruE
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Local
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.Read More
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected
Frayintermedia CEO Desmond Latham and Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney talk about the fuel shortages.Read More
Got a gripe with your bank? You're not alone, banking complaints have spiked
Refilwe Moloto speaks to banking ombudsman, Reana Steyn about the OBS Annual Banking report for 2021Read More
Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work
Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.Read More
Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel
AfriForum head of private prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel says there should be less talking and more action with this case.Read More
Married out of community of property? You could now claim assets when you split
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Natasha Truyens, a senior attorney specialising in family law.Read More
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.Read More