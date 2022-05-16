WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Xhosa rugby commentators are known to add that extra zing to the game but this viral video certainly takes the cup.

Lights went out during a clash between Western Province and the Pumas and the commentators went wild.

Watch the full video below:

𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂!! 𝙇𝙊𝘼𝘿 𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙉𝙂!! 🔌



The stadium lights went out in the #CarlingCurrieCup clash between Western Province and the Pumas and the isiXhosa commentators could not believe it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nhrLCjFruE — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 13, 2022

