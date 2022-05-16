Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
- Dr Carmel Harrington and her team have found a way of spotting babies at higher risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
- SIDS is the unexpected and unexplained death of a seemingly healthy baby while asleep
A leading sleep expert whose young son died in his sleep is part of a team of experts in Australia who have been carrying out groundbreaking research on the causes of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Commonly known as cot death, SIDS is the unexpected and unexplained death of a seemingly healthy baby while asleep. Most incidents occur before the age of six months.
Dr Carmel Harrington and her team at The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney say they've found a way of spotting babies who are at a higher risk of SIDS.
Harrington's own son Damien died just before his second birthday, a crowdfunding campaign in his memory funded this latest research.
The importance of this study is that for the first time we have found something that can be measured prior to death, in fact, at birth, which might identify SIDS vulnerable to sudden infant death.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
What this research tells us is that these babies are different from birth.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
The babies had, what we think, is a deficit in arousal response. So they weren't able to arouse a life-threatening challenge.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
Harrington says the importance of the research is that it may go some way to alleviating the guilt felt by parents who have lost children to SIDS.
Secondly, what this allows us to do is develop a screening test, that will help us identify those babies vulnerable to SIDS and provide intervention.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
There were a few indicators with my own son which, of course, I didn't recognise at the time.Carmel Harrington, Doctor - The Children’s Hospital Westmead in Sydney
RELATED: 'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/danr13/danr131507/danr13150700138/43198323-close-up-of-a-range-of-empty-baby-containers-in-the-maternity-hospital.jpg
More from Local
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected
Frayintermedia CEO Desmond Latham and Airports Company South Africa group executive operations manager Terence Delomaney talk about the fuel shortages.Read More
Got a gripe with your bank? You're not alone, banking complaints have spiked
Refilwe Moloto speaks to banking ombudsman, Reana Steyn about the OBS Annual Banking report for 2021Read More
Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work
Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have been assisting affected communities to access important services.Read More
Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel
AfriForum head of private prosecutions Advocate Gerrie Nel says there should be less talking and more action with this case.Read More
Married out of community of property? You could now claim assets when you split
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Natasha Truyens, a senior attorney specialising in family law.Read More
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June
This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.Read More