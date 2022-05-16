'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser





People continue to pay tribute to the late gospel star Deborah Fraser.

The 65-year-old multi-award-winning gospel star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday after a short illness.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, legendary gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope says Fraser will be remembered for her soothing voice.

We are sad, we lost an icon we will remember her for her good soothing voice and her music. She was an amazing singer. Dr Rebecca Malope, Legendary gospel singer

She was always joking around. She was serious at work and as a colleague, she was doing very well. Dr Rebecca Malope, Legendary gospel singer

Listen to the full interview below: