'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Family Matters - Navigating being a teen parent
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Megan Tucker, Adolescent Therapist
Today at 18:08
vodacom results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Astral Foods Limited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral Foods
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Brandalism - Building Brands By Vandalizing The Status Quo by Mike Sharman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Groundbreaking research may help grieving parents who have lost babies to SIDS Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Carmel Harrington about her team’s groundbreaking discovery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. 16 May 2022 9:56 AM
WATCH: Load shedding eMbombela! Commentators' reaction goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 May 2022 9:20 AM
WATCH: Was it brake failure or pure negligence? Twitter divided over truck video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 May 2022 9:02 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June This comes as government's fuel levy kicks in again from next month.  16 May 2022 6:45 AM
Eskom: More breakdowns at power stations will lead to escalation of power cuts The utility has announced that South Africans will have to endure more rolling blackouts, with stage 3 power cuts expected from 5p... 16 May 2022 6:29 AM
Fedusa says it's prepared to strike over SARS and PSA wage dispute The Federation said the manner in which SARS officials are conduction themselves in the wage negotiations is unacceptable. 15 May 2022 7:34 AM
View all Business
Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician. 15 May 2022 4:15 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in? In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in. 13 May 2022 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
WATCH: Good Samaritans stopping a moving car at a busy intersection go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2022 9:49 AM
Astronomers share images of black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy Bongani Bingwa speaks to Roger Deane, professor of astrophysics and director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics, about this disco... 13 May 2022 7:43 AM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We're rebuilding lives and livelihoods after the floods President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly newsletter that the departments of home affairs, health and social development have b... 16 May 2022 7:40 AM
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser

16 May 2022 9:52 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Deborah Fraser
Gospel musician
Deborah Fraser dies

As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer.

People continue to pay tribute to the late gospel star Deborah Fraser.

The 65-year-old multi-award-winning gospel star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday after a short illness.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, legendary gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope says Fraser will be remembered for her soothing voice.

We are sad, we lost an icon we will remember her for her good soothing voice and her music. She was an amazing singer.

Dr Rebecca Malope, Legendary gospel singer

She was always joking around. She was serious at work and as a colleague, she was doing very well.

Dr Rebecca Malope, Legendary gospel singer

Listen to the full interview below:




16 May 2022 9:52 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Deborah Fraser
Gospel musician
Deborah Fraser dies

More from Entertainment

Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you

12 May 2022 11:56 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, childhood and latest book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022'

10 May 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away

7 May 2022 3:56 PM

The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 1:19 PM

From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100

5 May 2022 5:18 PM

While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko'

29 April 2022 10:41 AM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting

28 April 2022 11:59 AM

Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking

28 April 2022 9:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives

26 April 2022 1:30 PM

Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motorists warned to expect massive fuel price hike in June

Business Local

Detective Johan Ndlovu's death will not impact Senzo Meyiwa case - Gerrie Nel

Local

Jet fuel crisis? Acsa says domestic flights are not affected

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Sweden, Finland Nato bids are 'grave mistake': Russia

16 May 2022 10:11 AM

Poor response in WC sees Stats SA extend census count to end of May

16 May 2022 9:57 AM

Pete Mihalik murder trial to get under way 4 years after his assassination

16 May 2022 9:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA