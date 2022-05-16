



JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday evening and early Monday morning the Super Flower Blood Moon was visible in parts of the country.

The May full moon is called the flower moon because it lines up with the spring flowers in the northern hemisphere and the super moon was caused by the moon being the closest to the earth in its orbit and being full.

The moon briefly turned a reddish or orange colour leading up to the full lunar eclipse, which could be seen on Monday morning.

Here are some pictures captured of the celestial event.

The blood moon from Fish Hoek. Picture: Penny Kachelhoffer

The blood moon from Sea Point. Picture: Jess Stromin

Picture: Jeanne Michel/KFM

The blood moon from Green Point. Picture: Jeanne Michel/KFM

Picture: Jacques Saaiman/Facebook

Picture: Angelique Henn/Facebook

FILE: The partial eclipse and blood moon. Picture: Jacques Saaiman/Facebook

The partial eclipse and blood moon. Picture: Jacques Saaiman/Facebook

Picture: Herchelle Fish Subbiah/Facebook

Picture: Zarina Ebrahim/Facebook

Picture: Bianca Lee Manuel

Picture: Ashley Cornelius/Facebook

The view of the moon from Sunningdale. Picture Brad Mitchell via Whatsapp

The super moon was caused by the moon being the closest to the earth in its orbit and being full. Picture: Frederik Conradie via WhatsApp

For those who were unable to see the blood moon and subsequent eclipse, Nasa livestreamed the event on YouTube.

This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICS] Super Flower Blood Moon makes appearance in SA sky